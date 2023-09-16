Two individuals have been apprehended and convicted for the illegal possession of firearms in Kisoro district.

The case dates back to August 12, 2023, when intelligence reports led authorities to arrest Sadiki Gashendure, a 29-year-old Congolese resident of Karambo village in Bunagana, DRC, and Silvani Uwirangiye, a 32-year-old resident of Gatete village in Rwaramba parish, Nyakinama sub-county, Kisoro district.

The arrest unfolded around 8:00 PM when Sadiki Gashendure, attempting to cross the Bunyangaro Nyabwishenya Kisoro border from the Democratic Republic of Congo, was found in possession of two hand grenades. Upon questioning, Gashendure disclosed the presence of an SMG rifle, which was hidden by Silvani Uwiragiye.

Working on this information, law enforcement officers successfully recovered the SMG rifle, marked as “SMG rifle no. 56×20019268,” and an alarming 64 rounds of live ammunition. These dangerous items had been buried in a banana plantation near Uwirangiye’s residence in Gatete.

The accused individuals, Silvani Uwiragiye and Sadiki Gashendure both faced charges in Kisoro district Court on Friday, September 15, 2023. Astonishingly, both suspects pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

In a swift legal proceeding, the court handed down a stern sentence, convicting Uwiragiye and Gashendure to six years of imprisonment for their involvement in the illegal possession of firearms.

ASP Maate Elly, the Public Relations Officer for the Kigezi region, remarked on the success of this operation.

“This case highlights the dedication of our law enforcement agencies to ensuring the safety and security of our communities. The conviction of these two individuals sends a strong message that illegal firearm possession will not be tolerated, and those found guilty will face the consequences,” he stated.