I join the rest of the world to celebrate you for your legendary display of knowledge, love, creativity, Un biased judgement, socio-economic activism and human rights apostle. You’re a living legend, political icon and freedom fighter.

I salute you for reaching this very enviable age. Salute to a legend. At the age of of 79, you’re still very flying and soaring high like an eagle.

I have not yet got a chance and previledge to work with you but those that have got it wax lyricals about you and your work ethic exhibited at a high level of organization and professionalism. Your personality and Political ideology boldly testify the right path our state has taken.

Many of us see value in your leadership. This country may take so long to see a leader like you when you retire. The patience and humility, the statesmanship and Pan-Africanism you exude are truly legendary.

Many people who have had the misfortune of living under Idi Amin and all the subsequent regimes before your government have a very bad ordeal to narrate that in hose days, it was unheard of to even think or attempt to do what Kyagulanyi is now doing with wanton abandon. One wouldn’t live to see the next sunrise if they dared.

But Kyagulanyi like a spoiled brat, flies through Entebbe air port, goes all over the world, drags his country through mud, and safely flies back and goes home to his family un molested. You are really the champion of this prevailing freedom of speech and expression.

Of course your not 100% perfect and no one is. But I dare say you have done well considering the pit where this country was before you. Above everything, you have a motherly heart and that’s not a common trait.

Once again, happy birthday your excellence , SABALWANYI Y.K Museveni, Son of Amos & Esther Kaguta. God bless you at a new age and the womb that gave birth to you.

May you age like fine wine.

For God and My country.

The writer, George Mubiru, is a Jinja based researcher and NRM mobiliser

