Today in Uganda or within the ruling NRM party, there are two opposing forces vis-a-vis Gen. Yoweri Museveni on one hand and his son Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba (MK) on the other.

While President Museveni seems to be reluctant to explicitly acknowledge that his son- MK- is stealing the show indeed pulling the carpet under him, available imperical evidence suggest that the old man with a brimmed hat still has one or two tricks to pull from it.

As a matter of fact President Museveni has never “kutegeka- prepared” his son for the presidency. If he did, then he kutegeka him to fail!

President Museveni, by allowing Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine to move on his nation tours unhindered, he exemplified the last stroke of being a genius. Of course he jaxtaposed Bobi’s tours with those of his son- Gen. MK.

As he heads to Rwakitura to be with his beloved cows, President Museveni will later (in the near future) invite his often intimidated NRM members to show them the footage from the tours of Bobi and those of MK.

Before he allowed Bobi to traverse the country unobstructed, he had broken all military laws and allowed his son- Gen. MK- to have his own tours.

Except for the really talented observers, it was not easy to see the rationale behind these unfettered tours.

And the unobserving observers were quick in making own conclusions many of them wrong. They thought that:

1- Museveni allowed his son to traverse the country in order to introduce him to the voters. Apparently, they think that MK will, come rain or shine, replace his father as Head of State. And they are /were wrong.

2- Museveni allowed Bobi to move without police interfering because he feared the wrath of the international community. They believed that if Museveni touched Bobi and his NUP diehards, it might result into more suffocating sanctions. And they were wrong too.

3- Museveni wanted to prove for once and all that Bobi’s political tsunami of 2021 had long webbed. He moved around the country being followed by hooligans and the unemployed. They were of course wrong.

Irrespective of all our thoughts about Bobi-MK “tour battles”, President Museveni allowed them for one reason and one reason alone.

Lo and behold! President Museveni succeeded in showing indeed proving to his excited NRM supporters that Bobi Wine was still a formidable force. And “my son, MK, has a long way to win Ugandan voters.” He will tell them- CEC members- when he next meets them.

On a balance of probabilities, President Museveni remains the only force which can defeat Bobi Wine in a free or unfree presidential election. This is an indisputable fact and a hurting one to many people but facts are facts.

As for the MK diehards, better plan for 2031 or even beyond because the pecking order remains Museveni then Bobi Wine. It is almost like a chosen path blessed by the Almighty God.

Again, the unobserving observers are telling us that Chairman Nobert Mao is being groomed to replace President Museveni. Of course these folks are not talking about the same Museveni you and me know!

Ibrahim Adam Kamulegeya (former Kadogo)

