President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni continues to warn politicians, especially members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party against using their own money in politics with the hope of solving all their constituents’ problems.

According to the President, the move is very expensive and depletes resources without creating any significant change to the population.

“As if you haven’t been following closely about political leadership. I don’t know why you use money in politics. That is a very big mistake. I would really advise you that this is wrong, counterproductive and unnecessary. Stop this bad politics,” H.E Museveni said.

The President made the appeal today at Kololo Independence grounds while meeting 478 NRM party flag bearers and chairpersons drawn from the 5 divisions that make up Kampala namely; Rubaga, Nakawa, Kawempe, Makindye and Kampala central.

H.E Museveni who is also the NRM National Chairman encouraged members to use the word of the mouth by telling people what they can do using government resources not their own money.

“If they listen and elect you, it will be good. If they don’t want to, you do other things and remain stable in your life. They will come back to you if you convey the message of the NRM. But it’s not good and it’s a very big mistake to use personal money in politics,” the President noted, adding that for all his 63 years in Uganda’s politics, he has never sold his cows to facilitate elections.

“Politics is about diagnosis and prescription. You’re like a doctor who checks for the disease, prescribes the medicine and later the doctor is paid. The sick pay the doctor, not the other way round. What you’re doing is really wrong. Don’t mix family income with politics. I have been in Uganda’s politics for 63 years now since 1960 but I have never sold my cows for politics,” the President further emphasized, calling upon leaders to promote government programs in search of support. He gave an example of the 1.2 trillion Uganda shillings injected in the Parish Development Model (PDM) and the billions of shillings in Emyooga and other government programs aimed at uplifting people from poverty.

He asked party leaders to encourage and promote politics of unity among Ugandans to create a market for goods.

The President was however sad to learn that the party had lost 15 flag bearers since elections and promised to send 10 million shillings condolence message to each of the bereaved families.

The Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda thanked the President for being an exceptional leader who listens to the people he serves and offers solutions to their problems.

“They also want to go to Kyankwanzi for leadership training. They are our people and very useful to our party. They are ready to stand on our party ticket again come 2026,” she said.

The NRM Deputy Secretary General, Hon. Rose Namayanja appreciated President Museveni for meeting NRM flag bearers in Kampala for the third time in two years. She also expressed gratitude to the President for his stand against homosexuality and all efforts aimed at preserving the culture and values of Uganda.

“We thank you for standing firm for Africa and for our culture and we’re behind you,” Namayanja said.

She also assured President Museveni that the people of Kampala are ready to support the ruling party in the next general elections since they have realised that the opposition has nothing to offer to them.

“This is your army, we have hopes that if they are well supported, they have the ability to help NRM go back to the top in Kampala,” Hon. Namayanja added.

The NRM flag bearers congratulated President Museveni upon celebrating 50 years of marriage with Mama Janet saying it was a big statement in efforts to preserve and recognize the family institution in Uganda.

The meeting was also attended by the NRM Director – Mobilisation, Ms. Rosemary Nansubuga Sseninde, NRM Director for Information and Publicity Mr. Emmanuel Dombo, among other leaders.