BY NELLY OTTO

JINJA District leaders and residents have welcomed Buwala Seed School, at Buwala Village, Nakakulwe Parish in Butagaya Sub County which is currently under construction, as one of the most remarkable gifts by the Government.

The contract worth 2.9 Bn/ was awarded to Ssemo Construction Company Ltd which kicked off civil works on 18 November, 2022 and is expected to be officially handed over on 18 May, 2024.

The scope of works include the construction of three classroom blocks, one unit of science laboratory block, Administrative Block,Multi Purpose Hall, ICT and Library, Five-Stance lined VIP latrine block for girls, five-stance lined VIP block for boys and a sports ground.

The MD of Ssemo Company which is also engaged in the construction of the new Jinja district Administration Eng Moses Ssemogerere says they will complete the work in record time even before May.

“…right now we are at roofing level while plastering and labeling of the sports ground are simultaneously ongoing, meaning more than 90 % of the work will have been done by the end of this year…”,he said in an interview.

The Jinja CAO Lillian Nakamate, Buwala Seed School becomes the third one after Buwenge and Busede Seed Schools which are already completed and handed over to the district.

“…time analysis shows that works are still on schedule ,we have already consumed approximately 50% of the contract duration with progress rated at 46%completion…”,Nakamate said.

Background

It should be recalled that the Government of Uganda in collaboration with the World Bank loan have been implementing the construction works under the Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer UGIFT programme since the 2018/18 financial year.

The programme was designed to support the Ministries of education and Sports and Health to enhance service delivery at the local government level through construction of public secondary schools and Health Centre IIIs in each sub county nationwide.

Early this year the Minister of Sports and Education Janet Kataha Museveni who is also the First Lady announced that the government plans to construct 259 seed secondary schools as part of its efforts to ensure that all sub counties and divisions have a seed school.

Information available shows that already 88 out of the 117 seed secondary schools as the first batch whose construction commenced in 2018 have been completed with 62 already commissioned.

Jinja City already has two seed schools: Mpumuude and Masese Seed Secondary Schools in former Mpumudde-Kimaka and Masese-Walukuba divisions when Jinja was still a municipality.

Northern Division is yet to get one, although residents have failed to agree on the exact location. A section wants the former Jinja PTC to be converted into a seed school while others are lobbying for another location where the ministry will release 2.9Bn/=for its construction.

“…we can have the former PTC as a branch of Jinja School of Nursing and Midwifery while also getting a seed school in the same Division where more funds can flow in from the centre to add value…”,one of the councilors at City Hall argue.

What leaders say

Commenting on the development, the Deputy RDC Juma Kigongo described it as one of the sweetest news to the residents of Butagaya who have always faced challenges in educating their children.

Kigongo who has since shifted his office from Busoga Square to Buwenge Town Council asked locals to embrace the project which is affordable and within a short walking distance.

“…children and parents in this sub county now have reason to smile because the NRM government has brought education services nearer to the doorsteps…”,Kigongo said.

The Kagoma MP Moses Muwanika Walyomu is equally happy saying the school will serve the population of the constituency and beyond because it has one of the biggest facilities in the district.

Walyomu, who is serving his second term, urged parents to prepare to send their children to get quality and affordable education, which is the only key that can unlock their potential.

“…the government has done its part, so every key stakeholder including the learners, parents and teachers should join hands so that the school does not remain as a white elephant…”,the MP said.

Abdallah Suta the Butagaya LC3 Chairman has assured residents that the different leaders will ensure value for money by closely monitoring the contractor for quality work.

Suta used the occasion to applaud Walyomu and former Jinja District LC5 chairman Titus Kisambira who lobbied for the seed school as well as construction of the district headquarters at Kagoma.

With his eyes fixed to contest for the LC5 chair in 2026, Suta Abdallah was careful not to make any reference to the current chairman Moses Batwala, who has become his bitter rival.