The Girls’ Apprenticeship Program phase V11 implemented by TechnoServe Uganda, with funding from Citi Foundation on Tuesday graduated a total of 60 girls in entrepreneurship skills at Fairway Hotel in Kampala.

The colourful ceremony was marked by award of certificates and equipment to enable the girls start businesses to support themselves and their families.

Hon. Sarah Nyirabashitsi Mateke, the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, while addressing the graduands, said the Government is committed to further support the girls attain higher education.

“My Ministry is ready to sponsor those that have completed Ordinary or Advanced Certificate of Education to gain access to tertiary Institutions across the country,”she said.

She called on the girls to utilize the knowledge acquired during the one-year training to further engage in training others. The girls received mentorship training in the fields of tailoring, hair dressing, shoe making, welding and knitting among others.

“Do not cheat customers while engaging in your business venture to build customer trust and confidence in you,” she advised the girls.

Sarah Arapta Wojega, Citi Bank Uganda Managing Director, told journalists during the graduation that Citi Foundation for the last seven years injected a total of $USD 700,000 (over UGX 2 Billion) to support training of 395 vulnerable young girls in the central region, with 156 girls starting their own businesses and 112 joining employment.

“Over 80 percent of the beneficiaries are now placed in businesses and earning themselves an income,” she said.

TechnoServe Country Director, Juliet Kyokunda, said the girls were selected in a transparent manner; with the help of community leaders, the Churches and Mosques to identify the most needy and vulnerable girls in the communities. She said the graduands were mainly from Kampala City, Wakiso and Mukono Districts.

“We believe in hard work, creativity and leveraging the dynamism of talented people. We are committed to innovation, learning, and results, with a global team drawn from world class industry and management consulting firms,” she said.