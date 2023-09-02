The Kalangala youth have been advised on the teenage pregnancy which has extensively increased within the district.

During the youth retreat organized by Power to Youth; a non-government organization aimed at saving lives of youth and mentoring them in developmental and health programs at Dream land Guest House; leaders cited that a huge number of youths have dropped out of school and chose early marriage which deteriorates their future ambitions and aspirations.

The retreat saw 36 participants led by 5 cultural leaders, 10 religious leaders, 15 youth’s leaders, 4 consortium partners and 4 officials on the District.

According to Mr. Aloysius Ssegawa; the Kalangala District focal person; the initiative of youth sensitization has helped bridge the gap between the youth, health sector and their leaders themselves.

“The Consortium has helped to end the communication gap between the youths and their representative and the youths have gained communication skills too,” he said.

According to Norah Nakyegye; the Power to Youths project coordinator under the Uganda Youths and Adolescents Health Forum; over 6838 youths are directly affiliated the initiative and it has been a total success to many of them.

She says; many adolescents and the youths face limitations in exercising their sexual reproductive health and maternal and child health rights due to lack of access to quality and Non-judgmental youth’s forums.

“The Teenage pregnancy has far reaching implications to the youths and the society. If the young boys and girls are not wholly trained; they become a burden to the public and their families altogether,” he says.

According Fr. Benard Mwaziza also the Youths Champlain Bumanji Catholic Parish; the community imitative Non-Government Organizations such as; Power to Youth have done a commendable work to uplift the lives of youths.

“I appeal to other organizations from the private sector and the government to help the youths in such programs. Majority of them needs to be instilled with skills and undergo health and mentorship programs to become good representative and informed citizens,” he said.

Mr. Willy Kabunga who represented the Chief Administrative Officer; all interested parties within the District should work in a unison to help uplift the standards of the youth and their welfare.

Uganda has one of the youngest population in the world.

According to the Demographic and Health survey report conducted 1 in the 5 women in Uganda begins sexual activity before the age of 15 while 64 percent have sex before the age of 18.

