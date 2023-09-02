The Commander 1st Infantry Division, Brigadier General Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga has urged the newly passed-out combat engineers to maintain discipline if they are to serve and protect the country well. He was speaking during the pass-out ceremony of Level III combat engineers, intake 17/23 at the School of Engineering, Kalama where he represented the Commander Land Force, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga.

Brig Gen Ssemwanga reminded the that trainees the UPDF was formed on strong ideology support that needs to be maintained. He also commended the commandant and instructors of the school for the efforts they put into training the engineers and job well done and said he was impressed by the various field demonstrations showcased by the students.

The Commandant School of Engineering Karama, Colonel Wilson Kabeera urged the newly passed out combat engineers to use the package they received in the last six months and reflect the UPDF’s core values of discipline, resilience and hard work. “Your conduct in the field should reflect the school’s vision; which is to provide solutions to the commander’s decision, You are therefore, not expected to be a problem in the field but solution providers,” said Col Kabeera.

He advised the graduands to internalize the lessons learned especially discipline and political education if they are to be better soldiers and citizens for a better Uganda.

A total of 151 combat Engineers have successfully completed a six-month Combat Engineering Level III intake 17/23.

The trainees were taken through comprehensive training in core aspects of combat engineering that include; organization, demolition, water supply, mine warfare, bridging, sanitation, marksmanship, political education, financial literacy, and urban mobility breaching, among others.

The Course participants were drawn from the Engineers Brigade, Special Forces Command and the best students were awarded.

The function was attended by the Brigade Commander Engineers Brigade, Col RC Wakayinja, Chief instructor of Academics Uganda Military Academy, Col Tumuranzye, the Course Coordinator School of Engineering Maj Fred Olimani, representatives from Uganda Police and Prisons, among others.