The President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Her Excellency, Sahle-Work Zewde has today arrived in Uganda ahead of the second G-25 Africa Coffee Summit.

The Ethiopian leader was welcomed by the Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda at Entebbe International Airport.

The other senior African government officials that have arrived in the country are the Vice President of Tanzania, Dr. Philip Isdor Mpango and the Prime Cabinet Secretary of Kenya, H.E Musalia Mudavadi.

Both officials were welcomed by Hon. John Mulimba, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs in charge of Regional Cooperation.

The other Heads of State expected to arrive in the country are His Excellency, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the President of Equatorial Guinea and other senior ministers from the 22 coffee-producing nations.

In a bid to foster the African coffee sector and regional cooperation, the government of Uganda has entered into a partnership with the Inter-African Coffee Organization (IACO) to host this conference.

The three-day summit expected to be officiated by His Excellency, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will commence Tomorrow (8th August) to 10th August, 2023.

The prestigious event under the theme “Transforming the African Coffee sector through Value Addition” will take place at Speke Resort Munyonyo in Kampala.

The gathering will also witness the participation of Ministers, Heads of coffee authorities, alongside representatives from the African private sector, including exporters, farmers, roasters, processors, and coffee associations.

It should be noted that hosting the 2nd African coffee summit will grant Uganda a unique opportunity to showcase its rich coffee heritage to a diverse range of African countries and promote economic integration.

The event follows the success of the 1st G-25 African coffee summit, which took place in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 25, 2022.