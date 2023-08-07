President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today met and held discussions with the former President of Kenya, H.E Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta regarding the status of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) peace process.

The meeting, which was held at State House Entebbe, was also attended by the peace process Secretariat.

Mr. Kenyatta, who arrived in Uganda last Saturday, is the facilitator of the DRC Peace Process. During the meeting, President Museveni received a status report on the peace process.

The Process focuses on ending the inter-DRC hostilities.