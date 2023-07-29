Ssemwogerere Ammaari Musa, a newly recruited Magistrate Grade I has lost his job after involving himself in examination malpractice at Law Development Centre (LDC).

Mr Ssemwogerere Ammaari Musa was appointed a Judicial Officer on June 12, 2023, by the Judicial Service Commission alongside 86 other persons to the position of Magistrate Grade One on probation.

According to the Chief Registrar, Her Worship Sarah Langa Siu, the Judiciary has been finalizing the appointment process of the said officers after which they will be sworn in. However, Mr Ssemwogerere has been removed from that list over misconduct.

Ms. Langa said Mr Ssemwogerere’s action was against the core principles of the code of Conduct for Judicial Officers.

“The Judiciary reiterates its commitment to upholding its core values of independence, impartiality, transparency, professionalism, integrity, and accountability.”

It’s alleged that on 26 July 2023, the examination invigilators at LDC Lira Campus found an impostor by the name Ssemwogerere Ammaari, alias Mukisa Anthony, fraudulently sitting an examination for one of the Bar Course students, named Mutonyi Irene.

Mutonyi is allegedly Ssemwogerere’s girlfriend.

According to LDC Director Frank Nigel Othambi, upon investigations, they found out that actually, Ssemwogerere Ammaari Musa was one of the recently appointed Grade I Magistrates in the Uganda Judiciary.

“We have brought this matter to the attention of the Judicial Service Commission and the Judiciary. We reported the matter to the Police and he has been charged with two counts one count of impersonation and remanded to prison till 3rd August 2023. We will ensure that this case is prosecuted fully to its conclusion, including all other culpable persons,” he said.

Currently, LDC is conducting final written examinations across all its three Campuses; Kampala, Lira and Mbarara. However, Mr Othambi noted that LDC does not condone any act of examination malpractice. “We will continue with our zero-tolerance policy towards any such conduct.”

Meanwhile, Mr Ssemwogerere on Friday was remanded to Lira Main Prison having been charged at the Lira Chief Magistrates Court on two counts of uttering a false document contrary to Section 351 of the Penal Code Act and Impersonation contrary to Section 381 of the Penal Code Act.