The Judicial Service Commission of Uganda has made a bold move to maintain the sanctity of the legal system by revoking the appointment of the magistrate embroiled in a cheating exams scandal.

A grade one magistrate named Ssemwogerere Musa Ammaari had his appointment suspended after he was sent to prison for impersonation, forgery, and using false documents.

The decision highlights the Judiciary’s commitment to upholding ethics and transparency, sending a strong message against any form of misconduct within its ranks.

The Judiciary Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa Siu, stated that the accused will not be employed by the Judiciary, as integrity is a fundamental principle for judicial officers.

On July 26th, 2023, Musa Ammaari Ssemwogerere, who had recently been appointed as a grade one magistrate, was caught allegedly sitting an exam at Law Development Centre Lira using a false identity under the name of Anthony Mukisa.

The prosecution presented evidence that he entered the examination room with fake documents signed by the Academic Registrar.

He appeared before grade one magistrate Sylvia Kampire and faced charges of impersonation, forgery, and uttering false documents. Ammaari denied the charges and was remanded to Lira Government Prison until August 3rd, 2023.

Herbert Walusimbi, a senior Legal officer at Law Development Centre Lira, revealed that the accused initially fled the examination room, leaving behind the documents with the name Antony Mukisa.

“The institution has a strong mechanism of detecting any form of malpractice. Because of that strong system, we were able to trace Ssemwogerere, he ran away and was subsequently apprehended,” said Walusimbi.

The Law Development Centre issued a statement, signed by Frank Nigel Othembi, confirming that Ssemwogerere, using the alias Mukisa Anthony, fraudulently took the exam on behalf of Irene Mutanyi, a Bar Course Student at the campus.

The matter has been reported to the Judicial Service Commission and the Judiciary.