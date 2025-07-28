By Wilfred Arinda Nshekantebirwe

There are election victories, and then there are verdicts from the people. What happened in Rubanda East on July 18, 2025, was not a mere primary election. It was an endorsement of a man who has mastered the delicate balance between politics and purpose. Hon. Henry Ariganyira Musasizi didn’t just win the NRM flag; he earned it, through consistency, service, resilience, and sheer political craftsmanship.

In a country increasingly fatigued by slogans, broken promises, and cosmetic leadership, Musasizi became a politician who has let action, not oratory, do the talking. His victory is a wake-up call to Uganda’s political class: you cannot fake presence, you cannot manufacture trust, and you cannot outsource legacy.

Musasizi had every reason to lose. Religious politics reared its head. Allegiances shifted. His rival, a former District Chairperson, mounted a spirited, sometimes bitter challenge. There were stones, insults, and sabotage. But like a man trained in political trench warfare, Musasizi kept his feet planted, his message sober, and his eyes on the people. He campaigned without bile, without panic, and without trading punches with provocateurs. That’s statesmanship in a season where pettiness is often mistaken for strategy.

What separates Musasizi from many of his peers is not just the projects he’s delivered, but how he’s delivered them. In a country where public officials often appear once every five years, he has made the unusual, being physically present and personally involved his brand. From solar-powered health centers in Mpungu to ambulances at Hamurwa, to opening roads where there were none, Musasizi has made development personal. It’s the kind of politics we wish weren’t exceptional in Uganda.

And his loyalty to the ruling NRM is strategic. While others toy with party colours for convenience, Musasizi has rooted himself in the system and mastered how to use it for the benefit of his people. His relationship with NRM structures isn’t one of tokenism, but of trust and mutual delivery. He has used his role as State Minister for Finance (General Duties) to unlock resources and opportunities for Rubanda East, and Rubanda District in general, and the people have noticed.

But perhaps what truly sets him apart is his religious and social inclusivity. In a tense environment where some Anglican clergy openly rallied behind his opponent, Musasizi didn’t retaliate or sulk. He showed maturity. He continued supporting churches of all denominations, attended interfaith functions, and spoke the language of unity. That’s leadership in a nation that still struggles to rise above sectarian instincts.

His win, by a margin of 3,706 votes, isn’t just numbers. It’s testimony. Testimony that the electorate is not as naïve as some strategists believe. That they can distinguish between a visitor and a visionary. Between a populist and a planner. Between a noise-maker and a nation-builder.

Uganda’s politics, especially at constituency level, has long been clouded by sugar, soap, and sensational promises. But Rubanda East is sending a bold message: deliver consistently, respect people’s dignity, and lead with humility, and they will reward you. In a time when national discourse is awash with tales of corruption, impunity, and performative governance, Musasizi reminds us that you can win big by doing right.

To those seeking high office in 2026, here’s your homework: walk the path Musasizi has walked. Know your people. Show up even when there are no cameras. Deliver something more durable than a campaign poster. And when challenged, stay calm and grounded. This country is hungry for leaders, not actors.

Hon. Henry Musasizi is not just the NRM flag bearer for Rubanda East. He is a case study in the power of consistency, the politics of development, and the triumph of character over chaos.

Uganda should take notes.

The writer is the LC 5 Male Youth Councillor for Rubanda District

wilfredarinda@gmail.com