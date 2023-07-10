The chaplain of Bishop Stuart University in Mbarara, Rev. Emmy Mwesigye, has called on teachers to embrace Jesus Christ as a means to eradicate the issue of sexual abuse perpetrated by educators against students. Rev. Mwesigye strongly condemned such unethical behavior, stating that it goes against professional standards. He likened teachers engaged in sexual affairs with students to pigs that devour their own offspring, emphasizing the gravity of their actions.

These remarks were made during the closing ceremony of the annual three-day Scripture Union Conference, themed “But you who fear my name,” based on Malachi 4:2. The conference was held at Kyamate Secondary School in Ntungamo Municipality.

Rev. Mwesigye also expressed concern over the increasing cases of promiscuity among young people, particularly girls who engage in inappropriate acts and even seduce teachers for sexual favors.

Echoing Rev. Mwesigye’s sentiments, the chaplain of Kyamate Secondary School, Rev. Christine Arinaitwe, urged youths and students to resist falling victim to falsehoods that could ruin their lives. Rev. Arinaitwe attributed the rise in sexual immorality among young people to negative peer influences and drug addictions. The conference served as a platform to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and guidance to make wise decisions.

Arinaitwe Emmanuel, the head teacher of Kyamate Secondary School, advised students to prioritize their academic pursuits and strive for excellence rather than engaging in destructive behaviors such as drug abuse and promiscuity. He expressed satisfaction that the Scripture Union conference would aid in refocusing participants to combat immorality prevalent in society.

The head of the Scripture Union at Kyamate Secondary School, Kamusiime Johnson, commended the organizers and participants, acknowledging the positive impact the conference would have on their educational journeys.

The collective efforts of these religious leaders aimed to instill moral values, provide spiritual guidance, and equip students with the tools necessary to excel academically. Through their messages, they sought to address the alarming issue of teacher-student sexual abuse and combat the rising tide of sexual immorality among youths.

As the conference concluded, the impact of the religious leaders’ messages reverberated within the community. Rev. Mwesigye’s call for teachers to embrace faith and uphold ethical standards resonated deeply, reminding educators of their responsibility to protect and nurture the well-being of their students. The Scripture Union conference provided a beacon of hope, encouraging young people to make virtuous choices and lead morally upright lives.

A month ago, there were reports of sexual harassment by lecturers at Bishop Stuart University in Mbarara (BSU) that left students deeply concerned about their safety and academic integrity. The issue was raised during an anti-corruption conference organized by the Inspectorate of Government (IG), where students voiced their discontent over lecturers pressuring them for sexual favors in exchange for favorable grades.

The conference, which aimed to address corruption in various sectors, provided an opportunity for students to express their grievances. The Deputy Inspector General of Government (IGG), Anne Mahairwe, was present at the event and offered guidance to the affected students. She urged them to report any instances of sexual harassment directly to her office, assuring them that appropriate action would be taken against the culprits.

Additionally, Mahairwe highlighted the importance of involving the National Council for Higher Education in addressing the matter. She expressed her intention to collaborate with the council to ensure a thorough investigation and subsequent measures are taken to curb the misconduct.

One student, Desire Natasha, shared her personal experience, shedding light on how some lecturers exploit their positions of power to take advantage of vulnerable students. Natasha expressed her disappointment and frustration, emphasizing the urgent need for action to protect the rights and well-being of students.