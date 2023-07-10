Rukungiri district is currently gripped by a shocking incident as the police investigate the murder of a 40-year-old woman identified as Jacklin Kyomukama. The tragic incident, which is suspected to involve rape, has left the community in shock and fear.

According to reports, the last time Kyomukama was seen alive was on the evening of July 8th, 2023. She was seen enjoying a drink at Narasi Bar in Keitumuro trading center, along with other individuals. Her biological son, Niwamanya Simpson, recalls seeing her there before he left for a show at Rukungiri stadium.

Tragically, the next morning, Simpson’s father woke him up with devastating news—his mother had been found dead in the eucalyptus trees on the Kajanja farm in Keitumuro cell. The discovery was made by herdsmen who stumbled upon the lifeless body.

The authorities were immediately informed, and a report was filed with the police. The scene of the crime was carefully examined and processed for evidence, and subsequently, the body was transferred to Rwakabengo Health Centre III mortuary for a postmortem examination.

The community is now left with numerous questions and concerns as they await the outcome of the investigation. The police have launched inquiries into the incident, with the primary focus being to determine the circumstances surrounding Kyomukama’s death and establish whether a rape took place.

ASP Maate Elly, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Kigezi region, has assured the public that the case is receiving the utmost attention and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.

The shocking incident has sent shockwaves through Rukungiri district, as residents mourn the loss of a valued member of their community. As they seek justice for Kyomukama and her family, they also express deep concern for the safety and security of their community, calling for increased efforts to combat such heinous crimes.