The Vice President of Uganda, H.E Jessica Rose Epel Alupo has today picked nomination forms to express interest to contest in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) primary elections for the Katakwi Woman Member of Parliament slot.

After the exercise, H.E Alupo who is the incumbent Woman MP for Katakwi district, described the process as being transparent and encouraged NRM Members contesting for different positions at all levels to be peaceful throughout the electoral exercise.

‎”The process is very simple and very transparent. I can see the fourth principle of NRM on democracy taking shape in this procedure. I congratulate the NRM Electoral Commission and the NRM secretariat for the successful process of registering candidates who are going to contest for different positions in the NRM internal elections and subsequently in the national election,” she said.

“I look forward to a very free and fair election process of the internal party elections. I call upon all the candidates who are going to register to participate in the NRM internal elections to be very calm during the procedures and work towards the unity of the people during the elections.”

H.E Alupo's achievements since she joined Parliament:

Snapshot of H.E Alupo’s achievements since she joined Parliament:

HEALTH:

She has worked with the government to implement the return and re-settlement of all internally displaced persons to their ancestral land after the disarmament in Karamoja.

H.E Alupo has worked with government in the establishment of a UPDF and a

Police barracks in Ngariam County to mitigate the cattle rustling problem permanently.

She has also lobbied for hospital beds, Mattresses, Bedsheets, Assorted

drugs and medicines, a tent and chairs at the height of the COVID19 pandemic, this greatly enhanced the treatment and

management of COVID19 patients.

She further lobbied for the upgrading of Katakwi Health Centre IV to a hospital.

H.E Alupo lobbied for the establishment of a super-specialized hospital in Katakwi District and Lwengo District.

She lobbied for 3 Ambulances for each of the counties as per the policy.

The Vice President also lobbied for upgrading of Health Centre IIIs in sub-counties which did not have.

She further lobbied for an eye camp from Pakistani doctors where many people with eye defects were treated and managed appropriately.

H.E Alupo also organised a boda boda safety training seminar and donated helmets and reflector jackets. This reduced the accident incidences.

She lobbied for more qualified and experienced health workers to improve health services in the districts.

She supported the SACCO of the health workers to enhance their wealth creation initiatives.

AGRICULTURE:

• Lobbied and delivered heavy duty tractors and walking tractors to farmer groups.

• Lobbied for poverty alleviation program from the office of the President for Angodingod Parish in Toroma County, Ailenyang Parish in Ngariam County and Aketa Parish in Usuk County (goats project).

• With support from our friends of China, we secured and distributed a hand hoe (cock brand) to each of the households in the district.

• Fast tracked the desilting of many valley dams.

• Supported each of the veteran leaders at sub-county level with a Friesian cow to act as model farmers in dairy farming.

• Donated 30,000 kroiler chicks to women farmers to promote poultry farming as a commercial enterprise.

• Lobbied for irrigation schemes of Agule Ominya – Toroma, Ocelakweny – Kapujan, Akurao-Toroma, Kamenu – Magoro etc. to promote commercial agriculture throughout the year.

• Supported all LC 1 Chairpersons SACCOs with piglets and goats to boost their savings groups.

• Lobbied and delivered an in-calf heifer to each of the 41 district councilors from His Excellency the President of Uganda.

• Organised bench marking trips for women and youth groups to Kawumu presidential farm (Luwero District) to learn modern methods of commercial farming.

• Secured and distributed 13 tonnes of improved maize seeds to farmer groups to market maize as a commercial crop.

• Trained youth on grafting oranges and mango seedling to promote commercial fruit farming.

EDUCATION:

• Appreciated all PLE, UCE and UACE best performing students with scholastic materials and other gifts like mattresses, school boxes, bed sheets, counter books and organized career guidance talks.

• Lobbied for the establishment of seed schools in sub counties without.

• Lobbied for establishment of Toroma Peas High School in Toroma County.

• Lobbied and participated in the establishment of Soroti University in Teso Sub-region.

• Lobbied for the establishment of Epel Memorial Technical Institute in Usuk County as per the policy.

• Lobbied for scholarships for needy but socially disadvantaged learners to further their education appropriately.

• Lobbied for the fencing of Katakwi Township Primary School and Apeleun Primary School to enhance the learning and teaching environment.

• Contributed substantial support to Katakwi Teachers SACCO to enhance their wealth creation initiatives.

• Donated three printers and photocopiers to teachers of each of the three counties in the district to facilitate smooth examination

procedures as per their request.

• Donated 49 maroon iron sheets (gauge 28) to each of the 78 education institutions both public and private in the district upon their request.

• Mobilized and offered scholarships to over 500 (five hundred) academically gifted but socially disadvantaged students.

• Lobbied for the construction of a Science Laboratory in Kapujan S.S.S from our Kenyan friends.

• Lobbied from our Japanese friends for the construction of a science laboratory and classrooms in Ongongoja secondary

school, Apuuton Primary School, Oriau Primary School etc.

• Lobbied for the construction of Akisim Primary School in Ngariam and the construction of Odoom Primary School in

Guyaguya from “Building Tomorrow” our USA friends.

• Supported P.7 candidates during final examinations in all schools by contributing towards their lunch and mathematical sets every academic year to improve performance.

• With support from the Chinese Embassy, organized a benchmarking tour on Commercial Agriculture and leadership for the 28 LCV Councilors of Katakwi District to Beijing (China)

in 2024.

SPIRITUALITY:

• Supported all religious denominations in a phased way with livelihood projects, construction materials for the places of

worship and relevant support on different occasions as per their requests.

• Supported through humble contributions, various religious delegations undertake their pilgrimages to Namugongo, Kibeho, Rome, Israel, Mecca etc. as per their requests.

SECURITY:

• Worked closely with the government for the establishment of a UPDF and a Police barracks in Olilim to combat cattle rustling.

• Worked closely with the government to establish security roads to enhance peace and security.

TRANSPORT:

• Supported boda boda riders with helmets, reflector jackets and organized a training for them on safe riding, and road use.

• Lobbied for low Getom-Olupe-Ariamiriam low cost tarmac road from government.

• Advocated for all roads in the district to be made motorable.

• Lobbied for the completion of two key bridges of Osudan to Abarilela and Abwokodia to Acowa.

• Lobbied for ferry services between Kokorio in Katakwi District and Omatenga in Kumi District.

• Lobbied for the construction of Soroti –Katakwi-Moroto tarmac road.

• Worked closely with the NRM Government to ensure that all LC1s were given yellow bicycles.

WATER AND SANITATION:

• Advocated for the drilling of one borehole per village as per the policy.

• Lobbied for solar powered piped water boreholes for Town Councils and Town boards.

• Advocated for the establishment of valley dams/valley tanks for livestock agriculture.

• Lobbied for a number of boreholes from our Turkish friends.

• Lobbied for 300 silk pipes enabling the repair and maintenance of 51 boreholes.

• Advocated for generally safe water for everyone.

ENERGY:

• Lobbied for electricity connection to the district.

• Lobbied for solar power for a number of schools and health centres.

WOMEN, YOUTH, ELDERLY AND DISABLED:

• Supported boda boda SACCOs with substantial support and trainings in order to enhance their wealth creation efforts.

• Lobbied and supported the disabled with over 40 wheelchairs.

• Supported all women SACCOs with appropriate contributions and trainings to enhance their wealth creation efforts.

• In a phased manner, supported women in all churches and mosques with sheep and goat rearing projects for job and wealth creation as per their requests.

• Supported 300 youths with skills training in UIRI on tailoring, ICT, car washing, salon, and provided them with kits e.g. kits and sewing machines, car washing machines and saloon machines secured from friends from China.

• Lobbied for hosting the International Women’s day in Katakwi District in 2025. This enhanced the tourism potential of the district.

• Supported widows associations with seed capital and bought a plot of land for them in Katakwi Town Council.

• Supported a number of youth with brick making equipment with and tarpaulins.

• Lobbied for 12 motorcycles for 3 Emyooga, Bodaboda SACCOs in the district of Ngariam, Usuk and Toroma.

CULTURE:

• Lobbied for, and successfully hosted Ateker cultural festival/summit in Soroti City bringing together the Ateker

communities from Ethiopia, South Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda; This enhanced tourism and business opportunities for all who participated.

• Worked with the ICU and other cultural institutions to foster unity and hard work among the Ateker people and all the people of Uganda.

LIVELIHOODS:

• Supported each of the 131 Parish Wealth Creation mobilizers of Katakwi District with a bicycle.