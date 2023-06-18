As the academic year comes to a close, universities across Uganda are celebrating the accomplishments of their graduating students. These young individuals, armed with knowledge and skills in various disciplines, are set to embark on their respective journeys towards shaping the future of the nation.

However, they face many challenges, such as high youth unemployment rates and limited opportunities.

Sarah Nanteza a graduate from Kampala International University, with a degree in International Business specializing in Marketing is one of many young Ugandans who is determined to use her education and skills to create positive change in her community.

Nanteza believes that with the education acquired, it is not only geared towards job seeking but a source and a raw material to steer creativity and innovativeness that would in turn help in creating a better Uganda.

“I am optimistic that with the knowledge that I have earned over years, I am able to better myself and the community. I have great ideas that once put into practice can better our society and in turn offer me a descent living,” Nanteza said during the 27th graduation ceremony at the university campus in Kampala.

Sarah Nanteza so eloquently added that it, “This is just the beginning. Together, we will shape a better future for ourselves and our nation.”

Despite the increasing rate who in tertiary institutions from 7.4% in 2015 to 9.8% in 2021, the country is still grappling with high youth unemployment with the rate standing at 13.3%, according to a recent report by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics.

Nanteza credits her success to the unwavering support of her family, community and the impactful leadership of the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Honorable Janet Museveni.

“I am grateful to my parents for always believing in me and encouraging me to chase my dreams. I also want to thank the people of Luweero for instilling in me a sense of pride and responsibility that has shaped my character. I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to Honorable Janet Museveni for her relentless efforts towards improving the education sector, particularly for the girl child. Her passion for education is truly inspiring,” Sarah said.

It is worth noting that the First Lady of Uganda, Janet Museveni, has been a vocal advocate for the education and empowerment of young people in the country. Through her work with the Uganda Women’s Efforts to Save Orphans (UWESO) and other initiatives, she has helped to provide scholarships, vocational training, and other resources to disadvantaged youth. Her efforts have helped to promote gender equality and create opportunities for young people to succeed in their chosen fields.

Dr. Mouhamad Mpezamihigo, Vice Chancellor at Kampala International University, stated that the graduands are well equipped to contribute to Uganda’s development.

“The success of these young graduates is a reflection of the quality of education in our universities and the dedication of these students to make a difference. They are well-equipped to contribute to Uganda’s development, and we look forward to witnessing their accomplishments in the years to come,” Mpezamihigo said.

A total of 2,530 students have graduated today in different disciplines were the male students were 55 percent while the female carried 45 percent.