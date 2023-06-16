A delegation of officers from the Army War College Nigeria, Course 7/203, who are on a Geo-Strategic Study Tour in Uganda yesterday had an engagement with the strategic leadership of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs Headquarters, Mbuya.

In his remarks, the Joint Chief of Staff Major General Leopold Kyanda, on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, lauded the Government of Nigeria and Nigerian Armed Forces for the continued friendship and bilateral cooperation with Uganda and specifically the Ministry of Defence/UPDF on matters of defence and security.“This tour presents a valuable opportunity to share experiences and seek solutions to the global security challenges. This is because the globe and Africa in particular are shaped by its geostrategic location, natural resources and competing foreign interests which have socio-economic, political and security connotations that call for new approaches, strategies and partnership to deal with common security challenges,” said Maj Gen Kyanda.

Maj Gen Kyanda commended the Nigerian Government and Army War College for embracing and supporting initiatives of bilateral, regional and international levels aimed at finding sustainable solutions to crosscutting security issues that affect peace and stability. He reaffirmed UPDF’s commitment to supporting all initiatives and protocols aimed at combating the existing security threats. He encouraged them to keep on networking sharing and exchanging relevant information that may guide strategic military decisions in order to ensure sustainable peace, stability and social economic transformation.

The Deputy Chief of Military Intelligence Brig Gen Abdul Rugumayo said that Uganda and Nigeria enjoy a long history, which predates colonial times. The two countries are multi-lingual with multi-ethnicities, with a history of civil wars and instability. He also noted that the first Chief Justice of independent Uganda Sir Udo Udoma (1963-69) was a Nigerian.

Speaking at the same function, the Chief Political Commissar (CPC) Maj Gen Henry Masiko reaffirmed Uganda’s commitment to Africa’s integration which will lead to economic and later political integration. He said that Africa had four broader original groups; the Bantu/Kwa, the Nilotic-Luo in the Sahel African region, the Afro-Asiatic/Hamitic group and the Khoisan group as he called for the uniting of Africa. “For us to remain relevant, definitely the answer is not to remain the way we are. Integration is not a matter of luxury but a matter of survival. Separate as independent states we are all vulnerable to people that have already harnessed the entire space. Our ideological disposition is that our future is in integration. Uganda is convinced that the only guarantee for strategic security, prosperity through bigger markets and a stronger voice in the world affairs of our people only lies in integration,” Maj Gen Masiko.

The head of the visiting Delegation and Commandant of the Army War College Nigeria, Maj Gen Bamidele Ali the need for Nigeria to borrow a leaf from Uganda and UPDF in particular for Nigeria to ensure it protects its assets like oil, gas and population. He called upon both countries to engage more in terms of military cooperation and exchange of students.

“History has it that Uganda is one of the most stable countries in Africa and we admire the approaches that you use to achieve this. You do not allow traitors to come to you rather, you move and check traitors before they come to you,” said Maj Gen Alabi.

The lecture was attended by Uganda’s Defence Attaché in Abuja Brig Gen Herbert Mbonye, the Nigerian Defence Attaché to Uganda based in Addis Ababa Col Rufia Umar Mairiga, Generals and Senior Officers of the UPDF.