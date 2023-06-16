Isingiro District, RWIZI Region – In a horrifying incident that has shocked the community, Ndyanabo Yowasi, a resident of Bugongi Cell in Kihiihi Parish, Nyakitunda Subcounty, is on the run after allegedly hacking his wife, Kyokusiima Marion, and their two-year-old daughter to death. The incident, which occurred on the night of 13th June 2023, left the community in disbelief and mourning.

The police in Isingiro District are currently conducting a manhunt for the suspect, who is described as a male adult and a peasant. Following the brutal act, Ndyanabo Yowasi contacted his relatives at approximately 10:00 p.m., confessing to the heinous crime he had committed.

A thorough search was carried out on the following day, 14th June 2023, leading to the discovery of the lifeless bodies in a banana plantation near Nyakitunda Secondary School. The bodies, identified as Kyokusiima Marion, aged 30, and their innocent two-year-old daughter, were then transported to the Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem examinations.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motive behind this gruesome act was a longstanding misunderstanding between the couple. The disagreement had previously led to Kyokusiima leaving her marital home and seeking refuge at her parents’ residence due to incidents of domestic violence. However, she was convinced by the suspect to return home on the fateful day, tragically sealing their fate.

Authorities have meticulously examined the scene of the crime, gathering evidence that will aid in the ongoing investigation. The police are working tirelessly to apprehend the suspect, whose whereabouts remain unknown at this time.

The news of this brutal murder has sent shockwaves throughout Isingiro District, as the community grapples with the loss of a young mother and her innocent child. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the urgent need to address issues of domestic violence within our society, raising awareness and advocating for the protection and empowerment of vulnerable individuals.

As the Isingiro community mourns the loss of Kyokusiima Marion and her beloved daughter, they also stand united in their resolve to bring the perpetrator to justice. It is hoped that swift action will be taken, ensuring that this heart-wrenching incident serves as a catalyst for change, urging society to confront and eradicate domestic violence.

ASP Kasasira Samson, the Police Spokesperson for RWIZI Subregion, urged anyone with information about the whereabouts of Ndyanabo Yowasi to come forward and assist the police in their investigation.

“By working together, the community can play an essential role in achieving justice for the victims and their grieving loved ones.”