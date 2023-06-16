Mrikatete Michelle has been chosen as Miss Tourism Tooro region and now she is to contest in the grand finale of Miss Tourism Uganda.

Mrikatete Michelle, 23 years of age, is from the Kabarole district.

The competition of choosing participants representing their regions started months ago and Tooro region has added itself to regions that have unveiled beauty queens to participate in this year’s Miss Tourism Uganda.

In an event that happened at Mountains of the moon hotel in the Tourism City, Fort Portal, Mrikatete Michelle was crowned Miss Tourism Uganda Tooro Region ahead of Karungi Cynthia who was the first runner up and Nyagoma king the second runner-up.

This year’s Tooro’s search was graced by University Students seeing an increase in participation of ‘campusers’ unlike the recent competitions.

The National Grand Competitions will be held on 9th September 2023 at Kampala Serena Hotel which will see pageants from all over the country converge to battle for the crown of Miss Tourism Uganda 2023.

Conservationists and Environmentalists who attended the event have presented a proposal about the need to drive a campaign to protect the decreasing glaciers on Mt. Rwenzori which is location in Tooro region.

Like most other developing countries, Uganda has severely been ravaged by climate change and the situation might worsen if nothing is done to preserve nature to subdue the devastating consequences of climate change. Meanwhile, this year’s Miss Tourism theme is “Greening Tourism”.