Uganda People’s Defence Forces Soldiers in the 3rd Division have been urged to embrace the core values of the National Resistance Army/UPDF, deepen their ideological orientation as means of achieving their constitutional mandate and urged to exercise financial discipline. The message was echoed by the Chief of Defence Forces Unit Mobilisation team as they concluded their tour in the 3 Division.

Lt Gen Nakibus Lakara, the General Manager of Uganda Air Cargo Corporation who represented the Chief of Defence Forces, General Wilson Mbadi said, “We are here to remind ourselves and reflect on the tested core revolutionary methods and correct line of ideological clarity to achieve the historical mission for this country. We must practice and embrace the NRA/UPDF’s core values, discipline, sacrifice, patriotism, loyalty and Pan-Africanism in order to move forward in the right and desired direction.”

He urged the troops to exercise patience as he narrated that the strategic leadership remains committed to addressing welfare issues by gradually enhancing salaries, construction and improvements of housing units and medical facilities among others.

Addressing troops in Teso, Elgon and Bukedi Sub-regions, Maj Gen Don William Nabasa, the 3 Division Commander reminded the troops about their constitutional obligations as enshrined in Article 209 of the Uganda Constitution. “It’s not by choice but a national obligation and sacrifice to execute our constitutional obligation in order to secure Uganda for prosperity and development,” Gen Nabasa emphasized.

Brig Gen Dr. James Kiyengo, the UPDF Director of medical services called upon the troops to live healthy lifestyles in order to enable them to deliver on the speculated mandate. He equally lectured the soldiers on financial illiteracy.

The Deputy Chief of Civil-military Cooperation, Col Sam Ntambirwe promised to work with relevant partners to establish CIMIC centres in support of operations in the Division in order to enhance harmony between the security forces and the people. Col Deo Karikona, the Director of Human Rights in the UPDF on his part called for strict adherence to Rules of Engagement and promotion of Human rights standards and respect for people whenever the forces operate.

On her part, Hon. Col Dr. Victoria Nekesa urged the soldiers’ spouses to plan and utilize properly the evolving presidential support fund in order to boost their household incomes. She advised officers and men in uniform to care and maintain sizable families and utilize the improved modern medical services at military health facilities as opposed to going to traditional myths and beliefs.

In each unit visited, the teams launched tree-planting drives and encouraged troops to plant more in an effort to promote environmental conservation and security.

The five days exercise was interactive as field officers and soldiers listened to the explanations of key messages from strategic and Division leaders and they got instant feedback.

Task team one led by General Wilson Mbadi, the Chief of Defence Forces, split into two groups (South and North) and conducted unit mobilization from 25 – 29 May 2023, reached out to brigades and units that operate under 3 Division areas of responsibility in the greater Eastern Uganda.