Kira Municipality Member of Parliament Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has advised ministers and other high profile government officials to stop being greedy, corrupt and selfish if they don’t want people to celebrate upon their demise.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party spokesperson made the revelation yesterday.

Ssemujju said that ministers should not blame the new era of social media as a reason why people currently celebrate the death of others, because the tendency started long time ago before even the invention of the platforms

“I’m wondering why ministers think that it’s because of social media that people are celebrating the death of government ministers, it not true. Prof Apollo Nsibambi was chased away during the burial of Dr Kigundu, that was before social media. Gen Otafiire once survived being lynched during the burial of the former Mayor of Lubaga, it was Gen Katumba who saved him. Still that before social media. This simply shows that people are very annoyed with the way their leaders behave. I think Museveni’s ministers must seat as leaders and find out why people have hated them so much to the extent of celebrating their deaths,” he said.

Ssemujju added that most government officials have expressed maximum greed and corruption, leaving no option for the poor Ugandans but to hate them and celebrate when they die.

“When Amelia Kyambadde lost the elections, she told fellow NRM cadres that ‘We have stayed long in power and people are tired of us, they have hated us.’ I think the government should embrace Amelia’s words and find out why people are annoyed and have hated them to the extent of celebrating their deaths,” he said.

The legislator added that whereas it’s not human to celebrate the demise of someone, when such wicked habits start occurring in society, leaders should stop pretending that they don’t know why.

“Those in the government know why people celebrate the death of their colleagues but they are pretending. Most of the government’s big figures stay in my constituency but the way they behave is too wicked. They have accumulated wealth, but not even an ambulance from the government is in the constituency where they stay yet people see them with convoys, when they get sick they go abroad, they are guarded, moving with sirens, automatically detached from the local people. Why can’t people hate you sincerely!”

Ssemujju also refuted Minister Chris Baryommunsi’s statement that opposition is behind this practice of celebrating the death of senior government officials. He however advised him to learn from what is happening now and find out why.

“When Kasirye Gwanga died I did not see people celebrating his death, why? Wasn’t he a soldier moreover a violent one, didn’t he have bodyguards? But no body celebrated his death, why? But as long as those in power treat others like dogs, the commoners they call dogs will always celebrate anything bad that will happen to them,” he said.

Ssemujju’s comment came at a time when several government officials condemned social media users who celebrated the killing of State Minister for labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (rtd) Charles Engola.