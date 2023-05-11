The Rubanda District Communities Neigbouring Bwindi and Mugahinga National Parks have received rain water harvesting tanks from the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA).

The 339 water tanks with a holding capacity of 1500 litres were procured with part of the Ug.shs.800 million released by UWA to Rubanda District, in line with the revenue sharing policy under which National Parks share a portion of their earnings with local governments within their boundaries.

The money is released to the District Accounts, and in turn the District draft budgets in collaboration with Lower Local Authorities whose Sub counties/town councils have boundaries with the National Parks.

While speaking at a ceremony to flag off distribution of the water tanks in Ikumba Subcounty, Rubanda District, LC/5 Chairperson Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba explained that 150 tanks were allocated for communities in Ikumba while 189 were procured for Ruhiija Subcounty, to tackle the challenge of water scarcity in the area.

He further explained that they had allocated the rest of the Shs800 million released by UWA in this financial year, to the education sector, health, road maintenance and water supply systems, among others.

Kasyaba noted that the water tanks had been requested by the communities through their local leaders. He however realized that the water tanks procured were missing taps, and he instructed the Subcounty Chiefs to buy taps for the beneficiaries when UWA releases the next quarter in June, this year.

“I didn’t know that your tanks had been bought without taps, but I have instructed the Subcounty Chief to buy the taps in the next Phase where we expect money from UWA in June,” Kasyaba said before he cautioned beneficiaries against selling off the water tanks.

Ikumba Subcounty LC.5 Councilor Joventa Twinomuhangi and LC.3 Chairperson Wenceslas Bazirake said that UWA has suspended releasing of the money for three years after the previous District Authorities misused it. They thanked Kasyaba and Rubanda East MP who doubles as State Minister of Finance, general duties, Henry Musasizi for intervening.

The Bwindi and Mugahinga Community Conservation Ranger for Rubanda District Peter Muhangi said UWA was giving back to the communities in appreciation of their support to conserve the wild life and environment at the National Park.

The Ikumba Subcounty Chief Ms. Diana Ashemeza revealed that distribution would be done by selected committees and priority would be given to the elderly aged 70 years above.

Other Districts that benefit from the revenue sharing from Bwindi and Mugahinga National Park, are Kanungu and Kisoro.