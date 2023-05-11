The territorial police in Kabale on Thursday arrested and detained a university student who has been disguising as a Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) operative to commit crimes.

The suspect has been identified as Kakuru Tumusiime Gaston,26, a 3rd year student of Kabale university and a resident of Nyakambu cell, southern division Kabale municipality.

The suspect is also accused of cases of robberies, impersonating to be a Lieutenant of Uganda People’s Defense Forces,and at times he claims to be a police personnel.

Fellow students at Kabale University who preferred the condition of anonymity told our reporter that the suspect was always calling himself a special operative attached to CMI.

According to Elly Maate, the Kigezi subregion spokesperson,the suspect allegedly committed crimes which include robbing a one Joseph Nuwagaba a businessman of Nkombe cell Bushuro parish Kitumba subcounty, of his Shs1.5m and a phone on 1/12/2022 at 9pm at Mwisi.

He allegedly robbed one Patrick Aharizira of Butobere cell central division of his motor vehicle registration number UAT 856 J premio on 15/4/2023 at around 4am at Nyakitoro cell Mwanjari ward southern division. He also robbed one Naboth Twongyeirwe ,a health worker of Bubare trading centre Rubanda district, of a mobile phone, a radio, watch and Shs 50,000 on 30/4/2023 at 00:30hours at his residence above.

According to police,Tumusiime also allegedly stole 4 laptops from fellow students and sold them off. The laptops belonged to Caroline Dushimana in March 2023, Goreti Taremwa in November 2021, Lillian Nsimenta on 8/12/2022 and Precious Ekyamagero on 23/9/2022.

The suspect further stole a phone from Edith Orikyiriza on 15/4/2023 and stole from Muhindo Mutiny 3 phones, Shs 23,000 and phone charger on 15/4/2023; all students of Kabale university.

According to Maate,It’s further alleged that he was always with three men during the robberies.

Maate told our reporter that the suspect is a serial thief,and urged the public to report other cases to police since he’s been arrested.

“The cases mentioned above are few among many reported ones against him and any one who could have been robbed should report at CPS Kabale for further management,” Maate said.