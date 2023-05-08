The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has warned that currently in Uganda everyone is a potential victim of gun violence.

Commenting on the murder of the renowned blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, alias Isma Olaxess or Jajja Ichuli, Bobi Wine said nobody is safe in Uganda and Olaxess’ murder is just a tip of an iceberg following the past unresolved murder incidents of the same caliber in the country.

“Not even a week after the MURDER of Minister Engola, blogger Isma Olaxess is MURDERED in cold blood. This follows so many other unresolved MURDERS! What is clear to all of us, regardless of your political affiliation, is that in a sinking boat, there are no winners. Whenever we complain about armed REGIME operatives dressed in civilian clothes causing mayhem, abducting or even killing our people, the same REGIME apologists say we’re politicizing things. I will say it again, EVERYONE IS A POTENTIAL VICTIM OF THE LAWLESSNESS OF THE MUSEVENI REGIME!,” Bobi Wine tweeted on Sunday.

Meanwhile, according to Police, Isma Olaxess was gunned down on Saturday at approximately 9:20 pm in Kyanja Central Zone. The incident took place while Olaxes was travelling in his motor vehicle, registered under number UBK 213 D, with his driver, Mr Waswa Mathias.

Preliminary reports indicate that an unidentified gunman armed with an SMG opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in the fatal shooting of Olaxess, who was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the attack.

“Our dedicated task teams are currently on the ground, working diligently to gather all available evidence and conduct thorough investigations into this heinous crime. As a precautionary measure, the area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public and to facilitate the ongoing investigation process. We assure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide answers to this senseless act of violence.

We understand the concerns and anxieties arising from this incident. We urge residents to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities as we work towards resolving this case swiftly,” said Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesgyire.

His death came just four days after the murder of the State Minister for Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations, Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola, also a resident of Kyanja. Minister Engola was shot and killed by his bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti on May 2 at his home.