The former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has given Uganda Police Force two weeks to produce the killers of a renowned blogger Ibrahim Tusubira, alias Isma Olaxess or else he will produce them.

The angry Mirundi made this cautionary statement at Nkokonjeru in Mukono district during the burial of Olaxess yesterday. He said the late was almost his son because he (Mirundi) is a family friend to Olaxess’ father Hajji Kasajja.

“He has been my son, his father Hajji Kasajja we are neighbors. Secondly, I want you to know that President Museveni does not kill people but gives you a rope and hang yourself. Those who kill people are within us, they are here with us now. But for us in MK, we are very determined, we shall get the killers, I’m giving the Police two weeks if they don’t produce the killers! MISO (Mirundi Internal Security Organisation) will produce them,” he said.

“We shall not allow such hooliganism to prevail on us. You have started a war on us and we are going to show you. I want to assure you that if the Police fail to produce the killers, I will do so because if the Police leave them as usual, we are all not safe. But we shall get them by all means, this was our own, we need the killers,” the political analyst added.

Isma Olaxess was gunned down on Saturday at approximately 9:20 pm in Kyanja Central Zone. The incident took place while the blogger was travelling in his motor vehicle, registered under number UBK 213 D, with his driver, Mr Waswa Mathias.

According to Police reports, an unidentified gunman armed with an SMG opened fire on the vehicle, resulting in the fatal shooting of Olaxess, who was seated in the passenger seat at the time of the attack.

Currently, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesgyire has assured the country that the Police are doing whatever it takes to ensure that the killers of Olaxess are brought to book.

“Our dedicated task teams are currently on the ground, working diligently to gather all available evidence and conduct thorough investigations into this heinous crime. As a precautionary measure, the area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of the public and to facilitate the ongoing investigation process. We assure the public that every effort is being made to bring the perpetrators to justice and provide answers to this senseless act of violence.

We understand the concerns and anxieties arising from this incident. We urge residents to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities as we work towards resolving this case swiftly,” he said.