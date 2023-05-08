By Tukwatanise Musa

Speaking at the launch of Team Chairman MK movement structures in Ankole over the weekend, the Members of Parliament through their Chairperson for Ankole subregion parliamentary caucus Hon Basil Bataringaya expressed their gratitude to Team Chairman under the able leadership of Chairman Toyota Michael Kaguta for mobilizing, uniting and involving the young people in promoting and participating in government programs while fronting Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as Uganda’s next president.

The MPs also thanked the Team for being very organized with a clear agenda, and an informed ideology. Ankole being the mother of NRM, they appreciated Team Chairman ideology for fronting NRM principles of patriotism, pan-africanism, democracy and socio-economic transformation.

“As a member of the youth committee of parliament, I see Team Chairman is exactly doing what the youth request,” Hon Basil Bataringaya emphasized.

Hon. Prof Mushemeza Elijah of Sheema South, encouraged commissioned Team Chairman mobilizers to stick to their mobilization agenda.

“As a professor of political science, I tell you that we have been eating maize and now its time to eat posho,” Hon Mushemeza said, before informing people that posho comes from maize and so the two have no difference.

“While concluding their submissions, the MPs altogether petitioned Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba through Chairman Toyota Michael Kaguta to visit Ankole subregion.

“Gen promised to come to Ankole but upto now, his promise is pending, he must come home for blessings,” MPs emphasized.

Team Chairman continues to launch and commission its structures countrywide for effective mobilization, effective representation and dynamic leadership with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as their next president 2026.

