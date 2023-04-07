The Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi and his counterpart Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) Lieutenant General Christian Tshiwewe Songesha yesterday chaired a Joint FARDC-UPDF operations evaluation meeting that was held in Beni, DRC.

General Mbadi said that they were reviewing the progress of Operation Shujaa which was commissioned by the Presidents of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo in order to bring peace and security in the Eastern part of DRC.

“We have been in this operation since November 2021 and we periodically do reviews to see the progress in order to totally annihilate the ADF together with our comrades of the FARDC,” said Gen Mbadi.

The CDF said that the aim of the meeting was to evaluate the progress of Operation Shujaa so that they can come up with other mechanisms to achieve the objectives of the operation.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of General Staff of FARDC Lieutenant General Christian Tshiwewe Songesha, the Governor of North Kivu Lieutenant General Constant Ndima Kongba thanked His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi Tshilombo for sanctioning the joint operation of totally uprooting the terrorist movement of ADF which was a huge threat to both countries.

“We joined the forces of FARDC and UPDF in order to uproot this threat in order to bring peace to the people of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. We as the military, we are determined to finish the mission that was assigned to us by the two Heads of State,” said Lt Gen Ndima.

Lt Gen Ndima added that the results of the operation so far have proved that both FARDC and UPDF have done a commendable job in terms of achieving the objectives of the operation.

The two Forces later signed a joint evaluation report on the progress of Operation Shujaa.

The meeting was attended by, the Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen James Birungi, Military Assistant to the CDF, Brig Gen Irumba Tingira, Colonel James Kasule, Colonel Paul Muwonge.