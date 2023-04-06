The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Mary Goretti Kitutu, and her brother Naboya Kitutu, have been remanded to Luzira Prison until 12th April, 2023, for corruption following the diversion of iron sheets meant for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme.

The Minister together with her brother were on Thursday arraigned before the Anti- Corruption Court in Kampala and charged with two counts of causing loss of public property and conspiracy to defraud.

Yesterday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) sanctioned charges of corruption and conspiracy to commit a felony against Hon. Kitutu.The DPP Jane Frances Abodo consented to the charges before directing police to produce the Minister in court for plea today.

The DPP under the charge of loss of public property, contends that between June 2022 and January 2023, at the OPM stores Namanve, Mukono District, the minister caused loss of public property in form of 9,000 prepainted iron gauge 28 by diverting the said iron sheets from the intended purpose of benefiting the Karamoja community empowerment programme to her own benefit and to the benefit of third parties, having reason to believe that such act would result into loss of the said property.

Under count two, she is accused causing the loss of 5,500 iron sheets.