Col Chris Sseruyange Ddamulira yesterday took over as the Defence Attaché to Saudi Arabia, taking over from Maj Gen (Rtd) Micheal Ondoga who has been serving in the role for over 3 years.

The UPDF Joint Chief of Staff Maj Gen Leopold Eric Kyanda while presiding over the handover/takeover function thanked Maj Gen Ondoga for the well-served time on duty. He assured Maj Gen Ondoga that, despite his going into retirement, he remains a key resource of the UPDF and can be called upon for any assignment.

He congratulated the incoming DA and wished him a successful tour of duty. He advised him to uphold the good relationship between the two countries. He urged him to maintain the UPDF reputation of discipline and excellence.

The Outgoing Defence Attaché Maj Gen Micheal Ondoga thanked the CIC, Gen YK Museveni for the opportunity to serve and the UPDF leadership for the tireless support during his tour of duty. He further remarked on the open working relationship he enjoyed with the host country and wished his successor the best.

The incoming Defence Attaché to Saudi Arabia, Col Chris Seruyange Ddamulira in his remarks thanked God, the Commander in Chief Gen YK Museveni and the UPDf leadership for entrusting him with such a key office.

He further remarked that he joined the UPDF as a young man and therefore, any training and education he has, it has been UPDF and he promised to serve to the best of his ability.

Uganda and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continue to enjoy friendly relations that have grown and developed over the years, deepened by common interests and mutual benefits. Relations between the two countries are witnessing increasing cooperation in the fields of defence, economy, science and society.

The two countries also share joint membership in the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), among the membership of international organizations.

The handover was also attended by Mr. Cox Alfred Anguzu the Ministry of Defence Commissioner of Human Resource, Brig Gen Prof Godard Busingye the UPDF Chief of Legal Services, Brig Gen Ssebugwawo, the Chief of Personnel & Administration, Col Yusuf Bagada the Director of Foreign Relations under CMI, and the Deputy Defence Spokesperson Col Deo Akiiki.