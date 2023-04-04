Police have warned the Members of Parliament Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) not to hold any unlawful demonstration in Kampala because they will be dealt with decisively.

The Police spokesman Fred Enanga told journalists on Monday that they received information that the two lawmakers are planning to hold a peaceful demonstration over the poor state of Makindye Salaama road.

Enanga, however, wondered why the MPs quickly resorted to demonstration instead of meeting the authorities to forge ways on how to deal with the matter without disrupting people’s businesses.

“We have credible intelligence that both Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya are planning to hold an unlawful assembly and illegal procession through the city up to parliament over the poor state of Makindye Salaama road. Now, this is a road under the KCCA why don’t you engage the authorities instead of holding unlawful assemblies?” he asked.

“These acts of lawlessness and impunity are not encouraged because with the experience, we have had with these illegal processions, they have the potential of massively disrupting in ways of; traffic, breaking into people’s shops, the roadside market dealers are also affected and some of these people earn income daily so in one or the other you are affecting them and yet there are processes under which these grievances can be settled,” he said.

He revealed that as a way of stopping any unlawful assembly in Kampala city, Police have ordered all the territorial commanders in Kampala Metropolitan Area to counter all forms of disorderliness, lawlessness and impunity.

“We shall ensure that we disperse and disrupt any unlawful assemblies and illegal processions.”