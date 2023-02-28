The President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has this morning arrived in the Republic of South Africa for a 1-day state visit.

The President was received at the Waterloof Airbase by Mrs. Lindiwe Daphney Zulu, South Africa’s Minister of Social Development; Uganda’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon. Jeje Odongo and Uganda’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Paul Amoru; among others.

The President will meet with his South African counterpart, H.E Cyril Ramaphosa, at The Union Buildings, and witness the signing of several bilateral agreements, among other engagements.

Both Presidents will address a Press Conference at the Union Building and shortly after President Museveni will leave for Freedom Park where the history of the heroes that fought against Apartheid and for the Independence of South Africa is showcased.

After here, President Museveni and his host, H.E Cyril Ramaphosa will address the Business Forum of Entrepreneurs from Uganda and South Africa at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. The forum is being attended, among others; by several Ministers and Members of Parliament from Uganda.

Later in the evening President Cyril Ramaphosa will host his guest to a State Dinner at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 1st March 2023, President Museveni will hold several business engagements before departure.