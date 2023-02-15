The Director of Presidential Initiative on Skilling the Girl/Boy Child (PISGBC) Project, Dr. Faith Katana Mirembe has advised the youth to work hard in order to transform their lives.

“We should not be consumers but producers. We should rise up and work; change that mentality of begging,” Dr Katana urged.

The Director made the remarks on Tuesday as PISGBC trainees at Luzira Skilling Centre showcased their skills acquired during their six months of training. They were trained in tailoring, hairdressing, bakery/confectionery, shoemaking, knitting, weaving and embroidery.

Dr. Katana disclosed that President Yoweri Museveni initiated the project with a main goal of reducing unemployment rates among the youth through creating jobs by using the acquired skills.

“H.E the President felt for the young people especially the underprivileged. He came up with this project to create employment opportunities, curb criminality, increase productivity and fight poverty among the youth,” she said.

“If you take this lightly by forgetting that government has invested a lot of money in you, just know that no one bewitched you, it’s you with the problem.”

Dr. Katana further advised the beneficiaries to use their acquired skills to be job creators rather than being job seekers.

“There’s no way we can achieve development without a product. Use your heads to process and turn a raw material into a product,” she added.

“Politicians should also ensure that they engage the youth in productive activities rather than unconstructive politics that could destroy their lives. We should appreciate President Museveni for such development projects. He never sleeps because he is always thinking for Ugandans. He cares about Uganda. I also want to thank the State House Comptroller, Madam Jane Barekye for always availing us with the necessary support whenever need be.”

The Nakawa Division Mayor, Mr. Paul Mugambe who was represented by Ms. Nusura Mbabazi, the Minister of Gender, Community Services and Production-Nakawa Division Urban Council extended sincere gratitude to the government of Uganda under the able leadership of President Museveni for empowering the youth through equipping them with hands-on skills that would help them better their lives.

He also urged the beneficiaries to embrace other government programs like Parish Development Model (PDM) to secure start-up capital so that they can put their acquired skills into good use by creating jobs.

“Do not sit on your skills, go out there and be job creators,” Mr. Mugambe told the beneficiaries.

“I call upon other stakeholders to join government to expand the project in that more youth can benefit.”

The Acting Director- Correction Services, Uganda Prisons Services, Mr. Milton Tiyo also thanked President Museveni for his wise decision of skilling the Ugandan youth.

“I don’t know why such good initiative can be tied to politics. If you belong to NUP, UPC, DP or NRM and such project can put food on your table, why don’t you embrace it? We should not attach this to any color or political party,” Mr. Tiyo said.

“Be Ambassadors of such government programs so that you help others to also earn decently,” he advised the trainees.

The Administrator of Luzira Skilling Centre, Ms. Joyce Athieno said since initiation, the project has transformed lives of thousands of youths.

According to Ms. Athieno, majority of the beneficiaries have been able to put the skills acquired into use and they have supported their families, narrowed employment gaps and fought poverty.

“We should not frustrate this project because it touched and changed lives. I want to thank the President, the State House Comptroller Ms. Jane Barekye, Dr. Katana and the team at State House in a special way for this brilliant idea,” she said.

The Administrator further revealed that after a free six months training, students are examined and are rewarded with a certificate from the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT).

At the same event, the instructors were awarded with certificates of appreciation and Luzira Skills Football Team- PISGBC Queens FC was launched.

Since initiation in January 2018, Luzira Skilling Centre had enrolled and skilled a total of 5,606 youths.

Meanwhile, Luzira Centre is one of the nine skilling centres in Kampala City. It is situated within the Prisons Complex and the premises was provided for by the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr. Can. J.O.R Byabashaija free of charge.