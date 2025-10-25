President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has hailed the National Resistance Movement (NRM) for its pivotal role in restoring peace and stability in the Karamoja sub-region.

The President made the remarks today while addressing a campaign rally in Kaabong District, where he was warmly received by thousands of supporters.

“I want to thank God for the work of the NRM in Uganda. When I see this huge crowd, I feel very happy. Even in Karenga and Abim where I was yesterday, I saw large turnouts. In 1980, when I was campaigning, the population of Karamoja was 190,000, but now Kaabong alone has 260,000 people. This is because children no longer die from diseases like polio and measles, thanks to the NRM’s strong immunization program,” President Museveni said.

The President noted that peace in Karamoja was one of the NRM’s greatest achievements, saying it was not easy to bring peace to the region.

“That peace was not easy to bring because the Karamojong were deceived that to have peace you must have guns from the Pokot, Toposa, and Turkana. Some even said that to disarm Karamoja, you must first disarm the Turkana and others from Kenya. I told them my work is not to disarm Africa but to disarm the Karamojong,” he said.

On development, President Museveni highlighted key infrastructure projects, noting that electricity had reached Kaabong from Moroto and that tarmacked roads were being extended from Soroti through Moroto to Lokitanyala on the Kenyan border, linking with Namalu and Kween in the Sebei region.

He added that the government had also constructed major water sources including the Longoromit Dam with a capacity of 1.4 billion litres and the Usake Valley Dam with 2.8 billion litres.

“We are also building an international airport at Kidepo National Park. Some people wrongly think national parks are only for animals. If you don’t want parks, then why do you have stadiums for football? Parks attract tourists who come and spend money here. When they visit, they will drink milk from Karamoja, so I challenge you to produce more milk for sale,” he said.

On education, the President said Kaabong District currently has 32 primary schools and two secondary schools, with plans to have one primary school per parish and one secondary school per sub-county.

He renewed his call for free education in all government schools.

“This is what I have wanted since 1995. It had started, but I don’t know how headteachers began charging fees. That’s why I started skilling hubs. I have contributed Shs 50 million to SACCOs for graduates of the skilling hubs, and I want these SACCOs to be in every district. In the next government, I plan to recruit 50,000 teachers to ensure free education,” the President said.

On health, he announced that Kaabong has one hospital and seven Health Centre IIIs, with plans to upgrade several Health Centre IIs, including Usake, Loleria, Lodiko, Lobongia, Lotim, Morulem, Timu, Lokerui, and Kamacharikol, to Health Centre IIIs.

The President also emphasized the distinction between development and wealth.

“Now that tarmac roads have reached Moroto and Nakapiripirit, ask them if they sleep on the tarmac. No, they sleep in their homes. Development is ours as a government, but wealth is yours as a family. Poverty too is yours. We want our people to get out of poverty,” he said.

He encouraged people to use government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM) effectively, saying more funds would be added.

“We shall add Shs 15 million for leaders, create funds for graduates who have been jobless for two years, for religious leaders, cultural leaders, and ghetto youth. Use this money well and return it after two years,” President Museveni said.

The NRM Vice Chairperson for Karamoja, Hon. Dr. John Baptist Lokii, thanked the President for transforming the sub-region.

“Unlike past leaders, you have gone the extra mile to develop Karamoja. We thank you for disarming the warriors and creating peace. Karamoja now has universities, hospitals, and factories. We no longer have to go to Kampala for services. On behalf of Karamoja, we pledge to support you 99.9%,” Dr. Lokii said.

The NRM Chairperson for Kaabong District, Hon. Lokwang Hillary, also thanked the President for ensuring peace in Karamoja and for supporting local SACCOs that have helped communities abandon cattle rustling.

He also appreciated the ongoing fencing of Kidepo National Park, saying it would help prevent wildlife from invading communities.

He further requested the President to upgrade Kaabong Hospital to a referral hospital to serve neighboring districts.