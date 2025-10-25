Kampala — Uganda’s music scene continues to thrive with a mix of fresh talent and established stars delivering hit tracks that dominate airwaves and social media. Here’s a look at the top 6 trending songs captivating listeners this week:

1. Ki Uganda Kinyuma – Alien Skin

Alien Skin continues to command attention with this gritty, street-inspired anthem that highlights societal struggles and resilience. Its catchy chorus and raw message have struck a chord with fans across the country.

2. Chikicha – Gloria Bugie ft B2C

A feel-good banger blending Gloria Bugie’s sweet vocals with B2C’s smooth delivery. “Chikicha” is quickly becoming a club favorite and has sparked a dance challenge online.

3. Tequiero – Gloria Bugie

Gloria Bugie/Nyash Mami delivers a soulful tune exploring themes of love, distance, and longing. The song’s emotive lyrics and polished production have made it a favorite on urban playlists.

4. Sumululula – Jowy Landa

This vibrant track showcases Jowy Landa’s energetic style, combining dancehall and Afrobeat vibes. Its playful rhythm has made it a staple in nightlife scenes.

5. Sente Za Pill – Nandor Love & Kin Bella

A collaboration that’s turning heads, “Sente Za Pill” tackles the hustle for survival in a humorous yet thought-provoking way, resonating strongly with the youth.

6. Okuffa Obuffi – Feffe Bussi

Known for his lyrical prowess, Feffe Bussi delivers a punchy performance addressing the challenges of poverty and class inequality with poetic flow and street wisdom.

These songs not only reflect current musical tastes but also mirror the realities, emotions, and culture of Ugandan society today.

Bonus Track . “Nkujjukila” – Sheebah

Adding balance to the week’s playlist is this romantic dance‑pop tune by Sheebah. Smooth instrumentation and strong vocals have helped the song maintain high streaming numbers as well as radio play.

These songs reflect Uganda’s rich musical diversity—spanning patriotic anthems, cultural blends, relationship narratives and high‑energy beats. As the industry evolves, so too does the audience appetite for unique styles and meaningful lyrics. The week ahead promises more movement and possibly new contenders on the rise.