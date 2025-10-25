Kampala — Celebrated Ugandan music icon Jose Chameleone is reportedly preparing to walk down the aisle again after his long-term marriage with Daniella Atim Mayanja ended in divorce.

Sources close to the family indicate that the “Valu Valu” hitmaker and Daniella, who have been separated for some time, have finalized their divorce proceedings. The two share several children and had been married for more than a decade, with Daniella relocating to the United States years ago.

In a surprising twist, rumors are swirling that Bree, the charismatic co-host of Comedy Store Uganda, could be the woman taking Daniella’s place. Bree, known for her witty presence and growing popularity in the entertainment industry, has not publicly confirmed the speculation, but the pair have been spotted together multiple times in recent weeks.

Chameleone, whose real name is Joseph Mayanja, has not issued an official statement regarding the new relationship or upcoming wedding plans. However, insiders claim that preparations for a traditional ceremony are already underway.

The news has stirred debate on social media, with fans expressing mixed reactions — some supporting Chameleone’s decision to move on, while others are still nostalgic about his past relationship with Daniella.

Daniella, now based in the U.S., has focused on raising their children and maintaining a low profile since their separation. She has previously used her platform to advocate for women’s rights and family values.

As the story continues to develop, fans of the Leone Island boss are eagerly watching for any official announcement or confirmation from Chameleone himself.