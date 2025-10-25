President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) presidential flag bearer, has hailed the gains of peace in Karamoja, calling it the foundation for the region’s development.

Speaking to thousands of supporters during a campaign rally today at Jubilee 2000 Secondary School in Karenga District, President Museveni reflected on the challenges, achievements and future plans for the area.

“I came here with my delegation to ask for your support and to speak to you about what we have done in the last 40 years and our next plans,” President Museveni said.

From Cattle Rustling to Peace:

Peace, the President emphasized, has been the cornerstone of progress in Karamoja.

“When we first came here, the main challenge was insecurity caused by cattle rustling. What began as a cultural practice for paying bride price had turned into commercial crime. Stolen cows were being sold cheaply in distant markets; some were even taken to Kalerwe in Kampala. Many innocent people were being killed,” he said.

As Uganda’s leader, President Museveni said he could not allow citizens to continue dying. “Some people said, ‘You cannot disarm the Karamojong unless you disarm the Turkana, Somalia, or Ethiopia.’ I told them, my responsibility is Uganda. I will disarm my people and protect their lives.”

He also highlighted the social impact of the violence.

“There was a woman in Nakapiripirit who had been married nine times, and all her husbands had been killed by the guns. What sort of country is that?” Today, Karamoja is enjoying peace,” he said.

“Children are now going to school, and health services like immunization have improved because there is no more death by gun. The population is growing because people are surviving.”

With peace restored, development began to follow:

“Electricity has arrived here in Karenga. Years ago, power stopped in Soroti and Lira, and the economy had collapsed. Through prioritization, we extended electricity to Moroto, Kotido, Kaabong, and now Karenga,” he said.

Communication infrastructure also improved through strategic partnerships with the private sector.

“All they needed was peace and good policy. Now, everyone has a phone in their pocket,” he noted.

President Museveni further outlined ongoing infrastructure projects, highlighting road improvements as a key priority.

“We have already brought tarmac near you. From Kitgum, the road has reached close, and from Moroto, tarmac is already in Kotido and Kaabong. The next plan is to connect Kitgum– Namukora– Karenga–Kidepo and improve the Moroto–Kotido–Kaabong road.”

Despite development, President Museveni reminded residents that personal wealth must be actively pursued.

“Don’t be diverted by roads, electricity, and other developments. Poverty is personal, and so is wealth. The NRM has, since the 1960s, taught people how to create wealth. For decades, we have been campaigning for wealth creation for everyone.”

He urged locals to use government programs such as Entandikwa, NAADS, OWC, Emyooga, and the Parish Development Model (PDM) to lift themselves out of poverty.

“These opportunities are not for the rich, they are for the ordinary people.”

The President also handed over the NRM flags to NRM aspiring Members of Parliament, LC V chairpersons, councillors, and other party candidates in Karenga District, formally endorsing their participation in the upcoming elections.

Hon. Baatom Ben Koryang, MP for Dodoth West, praised the peace and development in Karenga.

“Through your wise leadership, we are enjoying peace. Karenga has received 11.2 billion shillings under the Parish Development Model, and Lokole Seed School will soon open thanks to Maama Janet, the Minister of Education and Sports for her support,” he said.

“We are also addressing human-wildlife conflicts, with 60 km of fencing already commissioned.”

NRM impact in Karenga:

Karenga District, one of Uganda’s newest districts, has made significant strides in development since its creation in 2019, benefiting from government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga.

According to official figures, Karenga has 10 Sub-Counties and Town Councils, 37 parishes, and 228 villages, with a population of 100,375 as per the 2024 Census. Since its establishment, the district has received 11.4 billion shillings under the PDM, directly benefiting 8,856 households, representing 45.8% of the district’s total households.

Under the Emyooga program, Karenga boasts 33 Savings and Credit Cooperative Organizations (SACCOs) with 5,659 registered members, and a total of 1.01 billion shillings has been disbursed to support local entrepreneurship.

The district has 21 government primary schools, one government secondary school, and a Seed Secondary School currently under construction. Health infrastructure includes one HCIV and four HCIIIs, with ongoing upgrades and new constructions to expand services.

Access to safe water has reached 129 of the 228 villages (60%), leaving 99 villages still in need of reliable water sources.

The campaign is running under the theme: “Protecting the Gains, Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status”.

The event was attended by NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) members, Members of Parliament, religious and cultural leaders, as well as thousands of supporters.