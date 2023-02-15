Two people have been arrested and charged on allegations of attempting to bribe a Police Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Muda Joseph.

The suspects, Yosse Lumala Kaweesa and Kimuli Paul were arrested by Katwe Police Station on Monday.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the two individuals attempted to secure the release of motorcycle exhibits that had been recovered from Wansanso Zone, Kibuye 11 Parish, Makindye Division in Kampala District. The case was already in court.

“The public is urged to refrain from corrupting police officers and to uphold the law at all times. The police remain committed to upholding justice and protecting the safety of all Ugandans,” Owoyesigyire said.

“Katwe Police Station is dedicated to fighting corruption and will continue to prosecute those who engage in such practices,” he added.