The Commander of the Three Special Force Group, Col. Wilson Bagonza, has hailed President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, also Commander-In- Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), for his unwavering support towards the training and equipping of the army.

He said the President’s support to UPDF is instrumental in enhancing the army’s operational effectiveness.

Col. Bagonza made the remarks on Monday 23rd June, 2025, while presiding over the official opening ceremony of the 3rd edition of the annual Special Forces Command (SFC) inter-unit rifle competition at Fort Samora Machel Special Forces Training School in Kaweweta, Nakaseke district, where he represented the Commander of the SFC, Maj. Gen. David Mugisha.

“I thank our Commander-in-Chief, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, for all we are doing, he’s the originator, and he actively participates in supporting our training efforts to ensure that we are well-equipped. In the same vein, I thank the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, for his tremendous efforts in professionalizing not only SFC but the entire UPDF,” Col. Bagonza said.

According to Col. Bagonza, prioritizing capacity building within the UPDF has led to significant improvements in the professionalism, discipline, and combat readiness of the force. He encouraged participants to take the competition seriously as a way of improving their skills.

“You might not be the best, but you have been given this opportunity to be here and baptized in the name of being the best. So, since you have been baptized with that name, please defend it and excel,” he emphasized.

This year’s SFC inter-unit rifle competition witnessed drills from 11 teams representing the four formations, including the Headquarters Group, One Special Forces Group, Two Special Forces Group, and Three Special Forces Group, respectively.

It includes disciplines such as the Strongest Special Challenge, the Long-Range Rifle Challenge, the Pistol Challenge, the Hostage Rescue Challenge, and Direct Action. On the last day, CSFC Challenge Best Squads will demonstrate HR, DA, and shooting falling plates and targets.

“So, remember that you’re not competing with an enemy. Each of us should be your friend’s keeper during this period. Do not allow your friend to go wrong. Practice as much as you can. Shape the knowledge you acquired and the skills you already have, remove the panic, and compete with confidence and friendship for brotherhood to prevail,” Col. Bagonza noted.

The commandant of Fort Samora Machel Special Forces Training School, Lt. Col. Beyendera Edison said the competition is more than a test of skill and marksmanship. He revealed that it’s a celebration of the discipline, precision, and unwavering commitment that defines the Special Forces Command.

“It provides a platform to strengthen our unity, foster healthy rivalry, and share best practices that sharpen our operational readiness. I urge all participating units to compete with courage, respect, and true sportsmanship,” he said, adding that the competitions remind them that excellence is not a destination, but a continuous journey, which embodies them with pride and dedication.

The Director of Training and Doctrine – SFC, Col. Paul Lokut, described the inter-unit competition as a celebration of the mission of Special Forces, not only in Uganda but the entire world.

“All the scenarios that are to be performed in this competition are common actions, tasks, and missions of the Special Forces worldwide; from direct action, hostage rescue, and unconventional warfare. I therefore urge participants to embrace the challenges, knowing they are doing what is expected of them as Special Forces,” he added.

He urged the participating teams to exhibit discipline and make their commanders proud.

The ceremony was also attended by, among others, the commanding officers, operations and training officers, commandants of respective training schools, and officers of the Special Forces Command.