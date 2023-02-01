KAMPALA – Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has ordered education ministry to present a detailed statement regarding the performance and welfare of students with disabilities.

The Deputy Speaker who chaired the House on Wednesday, said Parliament was concerned about plight of pupils with disabilities— citing poor performance in the recently released 2022 National PLE results.

“Out of the 263 blind pupils who sat 2022 PLE, none of them passed in division one,” Mr Tayebwa said— noting that “this must be a point of concern to all of us because it violates Article 35 of the Constitution.”

under Article 35, the speaker explained:“Persons with disabilities have rights like anybody else. We must respect their rights and human dignity.”

The State and society are obliged to take appropriate measures to ensure that PWDs realise their full mental and physical potential.

The Constitution adds：“Parliament shall enact laws appropriate for the protection of persons with disabilities.”

Mr Tayebwa revealed that as the Institution of Parliament is open to helping the Ministry of Education to cater for all students with disabilities beyond the blind and the deaf.

“Children with special needs, is an issue we haven’t given special attention to and I would therefore request the Minister for Education to present to us a formal statement regarding the performance of students with disabilities,” Mr Tayebwa directed.

During the online and broadcast lessons conducted during the Covid-19 lockdown, the deputy speaker observed that little was done to give learners with disabilities guidance and support.

According to 2022 PLE exams results released by Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) last week(January 27), there were more Special Needs candidates who were partially blind, dyslexic, needed transcribers, and those who needed extra time.

Of the Special Needs candidates who registered, 55 were absent, UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo said.

Out of 263 deaf pupils who managed to sit 2022 PLE, none of them passed in the much sought-after division one while 116 completely failed the exams.

Only 50 deaf pupils managed to achieve division two, 51 passed in division three, while 56 managed the 4th division.