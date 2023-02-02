Moses Bukenya, a top National Unity Platform (NUP) funder and high-profile activist has been declared missing by his family and friends.

According to one of his family members who preferred to speak on conditions of anonymity, Bukenya one of Kampala’s biggest real estate Magnate was hijacked on the afternoon of 23rd January, 2023 by yet to be identified men and whisked away in a white numberless van commonly known as “drone” as he was driving to his Country home in Mpigi on Kampala Masaka Road.

Circumstances surrounding his kidnap are still unclear as efforts to receive a comment from the chief spokesperson of the Uganda Police Force proved futile.

Bukenya’s kidnap also follows a series of events that have unfolded over the years in which top activists, mobilisers and other opposition politicians specifically belonging to NUP have allegedly been kidnapped and some taken to ungazetted places that are not mandated to house prisoners.

According to eye witnesses, Bukenya was pulled out of his Land Cruiser Prado V8 as he was navigating through the late evening traffic on his way to his country home.

It is alleged that prior Bukenya had been receiving numerous phone calls from unknown people, warning him to refrain from funding and supporting NUP party activities or “…risk losing his life…”, the family member adds.