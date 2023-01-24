Police in Nakasongola district have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and daughter before secretly burying them in a forest.

Daniel Toyo of Kalungu village in Wabinyonyi sub-county killed his wife Kate Acio alias Kisakye aged 24 years and his three-year-old daughter.

Toyo who a charcoal burner is alleged to have killed the two on 16th December 2022 but Police recovered the dead bodies on Saturday 21st January this year after a tip-off from his friend.

It is alleged that on a fateful day at around 6:00am, Toyo developed a misunderstanding with his wife which escalated into a fight that left her and the child dead. Toyo allegedly used a hoe and hit the wife on the head.

Brians Ampaire, the Nakasongola District Police Commander says that after the murder, the suspect dug two graves in the local forest near his home and secretly buried the deceased there.

Ampaire explains that Police arrested Toyo on Saturday 21st January after getting tipped off by his friend who had visited him recently at his home located on the farm and stumbled upon bones as well as clothes of the deceased which had been partly exhumed by dogs.

“The suspect confessed to the murder and took us to the scene where we found some body parts on the surface because the graves were not deep,” said the DPC.

“We also recovered the hoe used in murder hidden about 100 meters away, and spade used for digging the grave.”

Ampaire said that the Police are waiting for a court order to exhume the dead bodies for postmortem and hand them to bereaved relatives for decent burial as the investigations into the matter go on.

Toyo is facing murder charges on file CRB 07/2023 at Katuugo Police Station.

Andrew Ndemezi, a resident says that the suspect lived on an isolated farm which made it difficult for locals to learn about the murder soon.

Ndemezi however said that the suspect was a drug addict and alcoholic which could have led him to commit the murder.

Domestic violence remains among the most reported crimes across the country.

According to the last Police crime report, at least 376 people were killed in domestic violence in the year 2021.

A total of 17,533 cases were reported to Police across the country. Police listed drug abuse as one of the causes of domestic violence.