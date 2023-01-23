The Commander Land Force (CLF) of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga has affirmed Uganda’s security.

In his remarks during an address to troops at 3rd Division headquarters based at Moroto army barracks and the pass out of Gombolola Internal Security Officers (GISOs) at Moroto High School over the weekend, Gen Muhanga assured the country of consolidated peace and security.

“Uganda’s security is guaranteed, including the borderlines, which is attributed to UPDF’s operational capacity and commitment,”Lt Gen Muhanga emphasised.

“As pillars of the state, we must work hard towards sustainable peace for development to take course in the right trajectory,” he reiterated.

“I came to share and get an operational feeling with you. A commander is one who visits front-line troops, not being in the office,” Gen Muhanga told soldiers.

The CLF updated the troops on the country’s security situation describing it as generally calm, the UPDF’s operations beyond borders in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Federal Republic of Somalia.

“The UPDF is doing tremendous operations in eastern DRC to degrade ADF capabilities, destroy their bases and subsequently defeat them,” he said.

He explained that at ATMIS, the operation is supportive to Somali Security Forces geared towards gradual and smooth transition of responsibilities.

On welfare, he explained that the strategic leadership is aware of primary aspects that affect foot soldiers and is gradually addressing them including construction of accommodation units at brigade headquarters.

Lt Gen Kayanja elaborated on phased and annual retirement plans based on the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs (MoDVA) budget resource. However, he advised troops to plan well and invest in income generating projects for them to have financial strength even in retirement life.

On his part, Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, 3rd Division Commander received and briefed the CLF on operations matters. He thanked him for continued support and guidance that enables operations to move in the right direction as planned.

Later, the CLF officiated at the pass out of GISOs after their basic intelligence course at Moroto High School.

He noted that unlike the previous governments, the current and ruling one continues to put infrastructure in order to transform the Karamoja subregion.

The CLF highlighted that the security forces and intelligence agencies must double efforts and their tasks for security to prevail in order to foster conducive conditions for socio-economic transformation of Karamoja Sub region and her neighbors.

“GISOs as tested cadres and security forces must deal with and jointly defeat armed criminality,” said Gen Muhanga, adding that there is no way civilians would illegally possess guns, because instruments of coercion are a monopoly of state which must be entrusted with legitimate armed forces in the Ugandan context.

Gen Muhanga urged the GISOs to continue cooperating with the forces and relevant stakeholders, secretly providing timely and purposeful information to support operations.

He applauded both the troops and GISOs for the good work done so far towards pacification of Karamoja Sub region and asked them to continue operating with high morale, discipline and commitment.

One hundred ten (110) GISOs including eight females (8) benefited from a two weeks basic intelligence course package and they were drawn from Karamoja and Teso sub-regions.

The course was organised by the mother intelligence agency- Internal Security Organisation (ISO) and facilitated by Directors, District officials, UPDF, Police and ASTU top commanders among others.

Present at the pass out were: Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, Deputy Division Commander, Mr. James Shilaku, RDC Abim district, Mr. Paul Kodet, LC V for Napak district, Maj Emma Ebema, Chief facilitator, Maj Charles Wasirwa, Division Political Commissar, Maj Frank Mutabazi, RISO North Karamoja and Capt Isaac Sawe, Director Operations among others.