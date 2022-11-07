The Minister for Local Government, Raphael Magyezi, has cautioned LCI and LCII chairpersons against misusing bicycles that have been disbursed to Ntungamo district.

Speaking to the local council leaders in district council Hall on Saturday, minister Magyezi advised that the bicycles are aimed at helping LCI and LCII chairpersons to execute their work but not selling them.

He noted that 1,146 bicycles have been delivered to aid transportation of Local Council Chairpersons in the district in fulfillment of a presidential pledge made to LCI and LCII chairpersons.

Minister Magyezi revealed that there will be no more creation of new administrative units until 2025 due to lack of funding.

He asked leaders at all levels to support the government in the fight against corruption if the service delivery is to be realized at grass root level.

The Ntungamo District Woman MP Hon Bata Kamateneti hailed NRM government for fulfilling its pledge and thanked LCI and LCII chairperson for the work done in implementing government programs.

The LCV Ntungamo Samuel Muchunguzi Rwakigoba acknowledged the roles played by the local leaders and asked the minister to think about the emoluments of their work when funds are available.

The Deputy RDC Ntungamo Niwamanya Robert Kamuntu called upon leaders at all levels to double their efforts while extending service delivery to the community.

The chief administrative officer Ntungamo, Nassar Mukibi thanked the ministry for the deliveries in time and promised to distribute them accordingly.