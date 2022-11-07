The Kisoro District National Resistance Movement (NRM) Vice Chairperson and Central division Chairperson for Kisoro Municipality, Ramathan Ndikuyeze is set to sit for his Primary Leaving Examinations, come Tuesday November 8th, 2022.

The embattled politician, who is facing charges of aggravated child trafficking joins 127 other candidates at Kisoro Demonstration Primary School, located in Kisoro Municipality.

Kisoro Demonstration is one of the few schools in Kisoro district that support children with Special needs.

A reliable source at the school confirmed the development.

Candidates sitting for their Primary Leaving Examinations are expected to begin with briefing on Monday 7th November 2022.

The candidates will then sit for Mathematics on Tuesday morning, followed by Social Studies in the Afternoon.

Another source in the education office at Kisoro Municipality says Mr. Ndikuyeze qualifies to sit his final exams at a special needs school because he allegedly sustained a serious injury to his writing hand.

An assessment report from the Kisoro Medical Superintendent to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) guarantees Mr. Ndikuyeze an extra 45 minutes on each written examination.

Ndikuyeze, who has been on bail for a few weeks now, keeps a low profile and is said to be conducting home tutoring, in preparation for his exams.

While speaking to Voice of Muhabura, Mr. Ndikuyeze said he is in good spirits and he wishes his few candidates success in their exams.

Ndikuyeze said he is not at liberty to discuss court matters however he advised his alleged enemies to pursue love instead of hatred because it won’t be long till everyone is buried beneath the soil.

Ndikuyeze was arrested in July this year for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl. It is alleged that during the COVID-19 lockdown, the victim approached Ndikuyeze asking to work as an attendant at one of his pump fuel stations in Kisoro municipality. Ndikuyeze instead promised the teenager a job as an estates manager of his property but on the condition that he falls in love with him.

It is alleged that upon realizing that she had conceived in April this year, the teenager informed Ndikuyeze who helped to secure a job for her as a housemaid in Buziga, Makindye division. He allegedly helped the victim to terminate the pregnancy.

The victim developed complications during the abortion and was rushed to Quantum Medical Facility, which referred her to Nsambya Hospital for better treatment after it was discovered that the fetus was still stuck in her womb. The incident triggered anger in Kisoro district when the teen’s father lodged a complaint at Kisoro police station.

Detectives from the Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Department at the Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID in Kibuli picked up Ndikuzeye from his office in July this year. He was briefly held at Kisoro police station before he was whisked off to Kampala.

He was however released before reaching Kibuli for questioning. Later, he was however charged with aggravated child trafficking.