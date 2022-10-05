President Yoweri Museveni has asked for forgiveness from Kenyans following First Son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s tweets.

On Monday, Gen. Muhoozi posted a series of tweets where he joked about invading neighboring Kenya. He said on Twitter that his country’s land forces could capture Nairobi in two weeks, a comment that angered Ugandan opposition leaders and many Kenyans.

“It wouldn’t take us, my army and me, two weeks to capture Nairobi,” he said on Twitter.

Following the tweets, President Museveni dropped Muhoozi as Commander of UPDF Land Forces before subsequently promoting him from the rank of Lt. General to full General.

Now in a statement issued on Wednesday 5th October, 2022, Gen. Museveni asked Kenyans to forgive Uganda over the controversial tweets that were sent by General Muhoozi, the former Commander of Land Forces, while interfering in the affairs of Kenya.

“I ask our Kenyan brothers and sisters to forgive us for tweets sent by General Muhoozi, former Commander of Land Forces here, regarding the election matters in that great country. It is not correct for Public officers, be they civilian or military, to comment or interfere in any way, in the internal affairs of brother countries,” President Museveni said.

He added that the only available legitimate forum is the Peer Review Mechanism of the African Union or confidential interactions among people or EAC and AU fora –not public comments.

The President also revealed why he promoted his son to full General after such comments from him.

“Why, then, promote him to full General after these comments? This is because this mistake is one aspect where he has acted negatively as a Public officer. There are, however, many other positive contributions the General has made and can still make. This is a time-tested formula –discourage the negative and encourage the positive. Very sorry, ndugu zetu Wakenya,”he stated.

” Also sorry to the Ugandans who could have been annoyed by one of their officials meddling in the affairs of brother Kenya. I know for a fact that General Muhoozi is a passionate Pan-Africanist. However, the correct method for Pan-Africanists is confidential interactions or using the available fora (EAC and AU), especially if you are a Public officer. I have conveyed all those views confidentially to H.E. Ruto, the President of the Republic of Kenya.”