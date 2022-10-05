Uganda is privileged to have Makerere University that stands out in all aspects worldwide;a model, a symbol of academic excellence in the great lakes region and the whole of Africa.

On October 6th, 2022, the University will be celebrating its 100 years anniversary, marking a marvelous milestone since it was established in 1922.

Most people throughout the world know this iconic university for grooming and sharpening the intellectual spectrum for some of the world’s most impactful academicians and leaders, for instance; the university groomed two African presidents, that is to say; the late Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya and Julius Nyerere of Tanzania.

But beyond the academic arena, the East Africa’s oldest institution of higher learning has also done a tremendous job in terms of being socially responsive, and that is to say; giving back to the community in which it is situated.

To discuss this, and many more other impressive achievements which will be celebrated on Thursday, our reporter interviewed the head of secretariat that is coordinating MAK@100 celebrations Mr. Awel Uwihanganye, and below are the details of the interview in its entirety.

Reporter: On 6th of October, Makerere University will be celebrating its existence for 100 years. What should interest the public when they hear the term Mark@100. What is it all about?

Awel Uwihanganye: I think what comes in their mind should be beyond the obvious of saying that is it an institution which is making 100 years, beyond the obvious that Makerere has been in the lives of every Ugandan over the last 100 years, the celebrations are not just for students, faculties, managent, its for all Ugandans who have contributed to all our lives, all our parents, our brothers, ourselves. The celebration comes from the idea that we appreciate what Makerere has done in giving us skills, investing in people who have shaped the future of this nation but also I think contributed to the world, because there are a lot of things beyond Uganda, there are Makerere students everywhere in the world and they are also doing great things in those spaces where they are. So the contribution to the world is that Makerere has contributed knowledge, skills and human resource.

Reporter: Is the institution itself ready and set for the celebrations?

Awel Uwihanganye: So Makerere@100 is not just an event, is not like an event on the 6th. It has been going on since October 9th, 2021 when the president launched it at Kololo. The president launched the brand, the logo on October 9th, and since then there has been a whole of celebrations, we internally at Makerere, the stakeholders, with alumini in other countries.

Reporter: What will specifically take place on 6th October?

Awel Uwihanganye: On the 6th of October is the climax. Its like the official celebration because there you have the President who is the visitor at Makerere, and he will be the guest of honor. His other title is also the visitor at Makerere and also the minister of education and sports will be there, and some other partners, university partners from Makerere. So it’s the official celebration event, culminating into all these months, but also the 100 years celebration is also setting stage for the next 100 years.

Reporter: Where will the event take place and what will be showcased?

Awel Uwihanganye: So the event will be held at the Freedom Square , and like I mentioned for this particular event its mostly ceremonial and more sort of like putting into context all things we have been through over the years, and also just really bring everybody together. I think when it comes to showcasing, let’s say research and innovations at Makerere, some of the projects Makerere is investing in, I think that is going to come in November, where we have Mak@100 exhibition.

Reporter: Apart from imparting knowledge and skills to learners, does the University conduct community give back initiatives? Is it socially responsive?

Awel Uwihanganye: This is a very good question. I think Makerere beyond the academics, in the classrooms, it is also involved in research areas for example, supporting research in communities, so there are a lot of researchers who are spearheading the solutions for some of the challenges in society in agriculture, public health, and all that. A lot of them are actually based at Makerere, or come out of Makerere.

In terms of community engagement, Makerere is a community, this whole community where the university is, is sorrounded by the community that depends on Makerere and Makerere depends on that community so if you talk about for example, lets say the hostel owners, like a thriving business, private sector business, and they have also created jobs for people, the food vendors, the markets thrive because of Makerere, so Makerere University is integrated into the community, so it supports thousands of others beyond that.

Beyond the economic activities, Makerere has a university hospital that is also accessed by members of the community, it treats even other people.

Reporter: What are some of the future prospects of Makerere University as a model academic institution of higher learning?

Awel Uwihanganye: The strategic plan of Makerere, to drive it to the next 100 years, i think it is very progressive, its centered around reasech, its centrered around innovation.

Reporter: During the final day of the celebrations, is the entire public invited to attend? Or the event is limited to specific people.

Awel Uwihanganye: Ideally the reason why it was a year long celebration was to try and celebrate with as many groups of people because Makerere has different stakeholders and different groupings of people, part of representation, so there will be a representation first of all we are still in Covid times, we cannot convene 5,000 sectors of people, so among 1,000+ people who will be there, ofcourse students will be there, the faculty will be represented, alumni will be represented, because we have alumni charpters in other countries, partners, sponsors those different groupings, representatives from Parliament and many others.

Reporter: I would like you to point out two major achievements Makerere University has registered that are worth celebrating, and in a few words, what message do you have for parents out there who would want to bring their sons and daughters to study at this great institution?

Awel Uwihanganye: In my view, I think as part of Mak@100 secretariat, Makerere University has been a great opportunity for me to learn, i have learnt a lot about what Makerere means to Uganda.

I think Makerere doesn’t blow its trumpet in the sense that, i think we mostly hear things may be in politics, and all that but when you get to the research areas, in public health for example, Makerere has some of the most modern research facilities on the African continent and there is a lot of research which is coming out of there by professors, this research is where we would like to focus the future of the university, the idea for example that we should have the centers of excellence more pronounced at Makerere, so for example the research on HIV, you know Makerere blends through a research on HIV around the world, the research on cancer treatment is done here at Makerere, the research on security for food solutions, innovations like electrical vehicle which we have, the KIIRA EV, so a lot of these things are worth celebrating.