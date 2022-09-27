Mbarara police are holding a Uganda Peoples Defence Force-UPDF soldier accused of killing a young Boda Boda rider.

The suspect is Private Allan Turyasima, 25, a UPDF soldier attached to the 1st Battalion Commando Brigade in Fort Portal.

The suspect was arrested on Monday morning from Ntungamo in connection to the death of Gilbert Asasire 22 a born of Kibangire cell Mwizi sub county Rwampara District and Boda Boda rider in Mbarara City.

Samson Kasasira the Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson says Turyasima was found in possession of a stolen motorcycle registration number UFL 459R in Ntungamo District at single-line lodges where he had spent two nights.

He says the motorcycle was stolen from the deceased who was killed by hacking in Rwentodo cell Kakoba ward Mbarara City during the robbery last week.

Kasasira says that Turyasima is currently being at Mbarara City South Division Police Station as investigations are ongoing.

Robert Tumwebaze, the General Secretary of Mbarara City Boda Boda Association says that the deceased was killed using stones because many stones were found at the scene.

He says Asasire was killed from the hot spot of Rwentondo that has claimed many boda boda riders’ lives, he says that the robbers have changed methods from using hammers and are now using nails that pierce the tires to depressurize them.

Rwizi Region has registered 121 motorcycle thefts in the last six months that included 12 murders.