The Sembabule Woman Member of Parliament Mary Begumisa has tasked the government to embark on the campaign of alleviating all people with Mental Disability from all streets in the country.

Begumisa was addressing the prime Minister Robina Nabbanja during the session of issues of National importance in Parliament last week.

She articulated that such increasing number of people with disoriented characters on streets paint unclear and disgusting image to the country and the tourism sector in particular.

”Many stone people’s vehicles, others move while naked and sometimes their private parts out which make our children, our people and our tourists continually being offended, Rt. Hon Prime Minister when is Government planning to get them out into the rehabilitation centers, because all over the world you don’t find that category of people on the road side” Begumisa eluded.

She added that something must be done in order to see that all this category of people are removed from all the road sides around the country.

In her response the premier Nabbanja thanked Begumisa for raising such an important issue and promised to get in touch with Police to round them off and be taken to Butabika psychiatric hospital for treatment.

Mental Disability is estimated at 12% of the population with Disability yet 22% of the unemployed Ugandans are victims of such situation.