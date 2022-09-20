Namisindwa police are holding a 29-year-old man for attempting to slaughter his father for blocking him from selling off land to buy a motorcycle for Boda boda. The suspect is Saul Masibo, a resident of Buwambwa village in Busukuya parish Namboko Sub County in Namisindwa district.

Safu Sitsangi, one of the area residents, says that residents apprehended Masibo when he attempted to slaughter his father, Paulo Muzaru Nyanya on Monday morning when he declined to give him land to sell and buy a motorcycle for Boda boda.

According to Sitsangi, the suspect approached his father demanding his share of land to sell off to buy a motorcycle for Boda boda in vain.

Angered by the decision, Masibo wrestled his father to the ground and attempted to slice his throat with a machete drawing the intervention of the neighbors who saved the old man. They later handed the suspect to the local police for further management. Paulo Muzaru, the LC I chairperson of Buwambwa village, says that Masibo acted under influence of drugs.

According to Muzaru, Masibo and his colleagues are fond of smoking marijuana, a banned substance. He says repeated warnings to the group to restrain from drug abuse fell on deaf ears. Nicholas Kituno, the LC III chairperson of Namboko Sub County, says drug abuse by youths in his sub-county is rampant because of unemployment.

Frederick Bango, the Namisindwa Resident District Commissioner, says the suspect is locked up at Namisindwa central police station. He says that they are planning to crack down on people growing marijuana in the district to reduce similar incidents.